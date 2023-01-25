FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 5)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 5).
Documents
Request for information on FFR Land Rover WOLF
Ref: 2022-11406 PDF, 364 KB, 16 pages
Request for information on Nato Recovery Shackles NSN 4030-99-930-5251 & NSN 4030-99-300-2678
Ref: 2022-11319 PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Panama ROV
Ref: 2022-1119 PDF, 1.49 MB, 7 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-11422 PDF, 180 KB, 7 pages
Request for data on aircrew within the military who require access to specific dietary requirements
Ref: 2022-06164 PDF, 3.77 MB, 4 pages
Request for data on reserve service employment across TLBs
Ref: 2022-05924 PDF, 1.06 MB, 2 pages
Questions on Royal Air Force serving Trade Group 1 Avionics service
Ref: 2022-08221 + 2022-08222 PDF, 1.77 MB, 2 pages
Request for data on individual temperature related illnesses in the armed forces
Ref: 2022-08436 PDF, 2.38 MB, 2 pages
Request for data on Royal Air Force suicides between 1984 and 2020
Ref: 2022-09765 PDF, 3.28 MB, 3 pages
Request for data on personnel transfers between England and Scotland between 2018 and 2022
Ref: 2022-11065 PDF, 413 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on number of formal complaints submitted to Veterans UK
Ref: 2022-11243 PDF, 85.4 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Wolf ERN: MP31AA
Ref: 2022-11312 PDF, 282 KB, 12 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Defender 110 Snatch
Ref: 2022-11436 PDF, 415 KB, 18 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-12260 PDF, 141 KB, 9 pages
Request for an extract from the Royal Military Police’s record system for all investigations relating to Afghanistan 2009-2014
Ref: 2202-10643 PDF, 288 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police training
Ref: 2022-07394 PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police dog attack records
Ref: 2022-07426 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police regulation 13 notices involving protected characteristics
Ref: 2022-07722 PDF, 163 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on trained police officers exceeding speeding limits
Ref: 2022-07901 PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages
Details
