FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 5)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 5).

Ministry of Defence
25 January 2023

Request for information on FFR Land Rover WOLF

Ref: 2022-11406 PDF, 364 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Nato Recovery Shackles NSN 4030-99-930-5251 & NSN 4030-99-300-2678

Ref: 2022-11319 PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Panama ROV

Ref: 2022-1119 PDF, 1.49 MB, 7 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-11422 PDF, 180 KB, 7 pages

Request for data on aircrew within the military who require access to specific dietary requirements

Ref: 2022-06164 PDF, 3.77 MB, 4 pages

Request for data on reserve service employment across TLBs

Ref: 2022-05924 PDF, 1.06 MB, 2 pages

Questions on Royal Air Force serving Trade Group 1 Avionics service

Ref: 2022-08221 + 2022-08222 PDF, 1.77 MB, 2 pages

Request for data on individual temperature related illnesses in the armed forces

Ref: 2022-08436 PDF, 2.38 MB, 2 pages

Request for data on Royal Air Force suicides between 1984 and 2020

Ref: 2022-09765 PDF, 3.28 MB, 3 pages

Request for data on personnel transfers between England and Scotland between 2018 and 2022

Ref: 2022-11065 PDF, 413 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on number of formal complaints submitted to Veterans UK

Ref: 2022-11243 PDF, 85.4 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Wolf ERN: MP31AA

Ref: 2022-11312 PDF, 282 KB, 12 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Defender 110 Snatch

Ref: 2022-11436 PDF, 415 KB, 18 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-12260 PDF, 141 KB, 9 pages

Request for an extract from the Royal Military Police’s record system for all investigations relating to Afghanistan 2009-2014

Ref: 2202-10643 PDF, 288 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police training

Ref: 2022-07394 PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police dog attack records

Ref: 2022-07426 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police regulation 13 notices involving protected characteristics

Ref: 2022-07722 PDF, 163 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on trained police officers exceeding speeding limits

Ref: 2022-07901 PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages

