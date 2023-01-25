FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 4)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 4).

Ministry of Defence
25 January 2023

Request for data on knife crime from 2020 to 2022

Ref: 2022-07134 PDF, 114 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on UKHO software contracts

Ref: 2022-10888 PDF, 269 KB, 5 pages

Questions on costs of chauffer driven cars for MOD staff

Ref: 2022-10732 PDF, 217 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Wolf 90

Ref: 2022-11194 PDF, 846 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on ex military Defender 110

Ref: 2022-11125 PDF, 373 KB, 16 pages

Request for vehicle history of ex military Land Rover 90

Ref: 2022-10788 PDF, 155 KB, 8 pages

Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender 110

Ref: 2022-11127 PDF, 302 KB, 14 pages

Request for information on ex RAF Land Rover Defender

Ref: 2022-11022 PDF, 184 KB, 9 pages

Request for information relating to Long Service and Good Conduct Medals

Ref: 2022-10589 PDF, 264 KB, 2 pages

Seeking further information about the award of the General Service Medal (GSM) with clasp for the Campaign in Dhofar Oman

Ref: 2022-09976 PDF, 212 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on 3rd party data usage

Ref: 2022-10525 PDF, 244 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on decision process to determine whether an individual qualifies under AFPS 15 for a Tier 1,Tier 2 or Tier 3 award

Ref: 2022-10255 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Questions on the R&D contract awarded by DE&S to Leonardo Helicopters

Ref: 2022-11057 PDF, 145 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Defender 110

Ref: 2022-12050 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Austin Champ

Ref: 2022-11454 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for copy of AESP files for Bedford MJ

Ref: 2022-10617 PDF, 10.8 MB, 846 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-11309 PDF, 609 KB, 15 pages

Request for vehicle history of Pinzgaur 77KL81

Ref: 2022-11402 PDF, 240 KB, 6 pages

Request for information on service history of ex military Land Rover 110

Ref: 2022-10427 PDF, 445 KB, 20 pages

