FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 4)
Documents
Request for data on knife crime from 2020 to 2022
Ref: 2022-07134 PDF, 114 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on UKHO software contracts
Ref: 2022-10888 PDF, 269 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on costs of chauffer driven cars for MOD staff
Ref: 2022-10732 PDF, 217 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Land Rover Wolf 90
Ref: 2022-11194 PDF, 846 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on ex military Defender 110
Ref: 2022-11125 PDF, 373 KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for vehicle history of ex military Land Rover 90
Ref: 2022-10788 PDF, 155 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender 110
Ref: 2022-11127 PDF, 302 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on ex RAF Land Rover Defender
Ref: 2022-11022 PDF, 184 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information relating to Long Service and Good Conduct Medals
Ref: 2022-10589 PDF, 264 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Seeking further information about the award of the General Service Medal (GSM) with clasp for the Campaign in Dhofar Oman
Ref: 2022-09976 PDF, 212 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on 3rd party data usage
Ref: 2022-10525 PDF, 244 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on decision process to determine whether an individual qualifies under AFPS 15 for a Tier 1,Tier 2 or Tier 3 award
Ref: 2022-10255 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on the R&D contract awarded by DE&S to Leonardo Helicopters
Ref: 2022-11057 PDF, 145 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Land Rover Defender 110
Ref: 2022-12050 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Austin Champ
Ref: 2022-11454 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for copy of AESP files for Bedford MJ
Ref: 2022-10617 PDF, 10.8 MB, 846 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-11309 PDF, 609 KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for vehicle history of Pinzgaur 77KL81
Ref: 2022-11402 PDF, 240 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on service history of ex military Land Rover 110
Ref: 2022-10427 PDF, 445 KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
