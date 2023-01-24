FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 3).
Documents
Request for information on 1997 Land Rover 90 Wolf
Ref: 2022-10427 PDF, 904 KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on plans regarding the Wilton Estate
Ref: 2022-05846 PDF, 1.09 MB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on licsensed trail and drag hunts reported mammal kills from 2005 to 2022
Ref: 2022-06059 PDF, 2.04 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information regarding service family accomodation and number of SFA per site
Ref: 2022-06710 PDF, 3.48 MB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on MOD properties for sale in the south of the UK
Ref: 2022-08843 PDF, 1.21 MB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on former ABRO Army vechicle repair workshops
Ref: 2022-09793 PDF, 1.2 MB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on unannounced night visits from the MOD Military Corrective Training Centre conducted from 2020 to 2022
Ref: 2022-100336 PDF, 71.4 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on B1 posts filled by open recruitment through Civil Service Jobs
Ref: 2022-08732 PDF, 300 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for the medal entitlement of John Rooke Johnston
Ref: 2022-09774 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Seeking information about the conclusion of the Upper Tier Tribunal case, AL v Secretary of State for Defence - UKUT 0524
Ref: 2022-09096 PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on applicants for the Disability Confident Scheme
Ref: 2022-09806 PDF, 280 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on Table 3 AFCS awards
Ref: 2022-09696 PDF, 231 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Seeking information about the number of MOD Civilian staff who are members of Trade Unions
Ref: 2022-09741 PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Seeking information about numbers of MOD Civilian personnel and Trade Union membership
Ref: 2022-09703 PDF, 217 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for meeting minutes for Veterans UK and the Veterans' Advisory and Pensions Committee
Ref: 2022-09677 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on road rage incidents from 2019 to 2022
Ref: 2022-06511 PDF, 164 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on watch thefts from 2018 to 2022
Ref: 2022-06721 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on mental health restraints and 999 calls
Ref: 2022-07291 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police dangerous dogs
Ref: 2022-07043 PDF, 111 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 3).