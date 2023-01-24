FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 2).

Ministry of Defence
24 January 2023

Questions on Middlewick Colchester Firing Ranges

Ref: 2022-07303 PDF, 916 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Middlewick Firing Range in relation to training military personnel

Ref: 2022-07304 PDF, 810 KB, 6 pages

Request for copy of the Climate Infrastructure Risk Assessment document

Ref: 2022-05347 PDF, 5.38 MB, 26 pages

Request for information on the development of the Wethersfield site

Ref: 2022-07594 PDF, 19.9 MB, 84 pages

Request for a copy of the noise budget spreadsheet for wind turbines within 50km of the Eskdalemuir Seismic Array

Ref: 2022-07621 PDF, 1.03 MB, 5 pages

Request for information on DIO sites

Ref: 2022-07700 PDF, 531 KB, 2 pages

Questions on the Ministry of Defence's relationship with Amazon Inc

Ref: 2022-07689 PDF, 462 KB, 2 pages

Request for correspondence between the DIO and the National Trust relating to the Studland and Purbeck Estates

Ref: 2022-07962 PDF, 1.52 MB, 8 pages

Request for information on Penally Army Camp in Pembrokeshire

Ref: 2022-08189 PDF, 312 KB, 1 page

Request for data on heating oil supplied to Ministry of Defence sites

Ref: 2022-08571 PDF, 287 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on permitted use of glyphosate herbicide by Tivoli Group Limited on MOD estate Beachley Barracks

Ref: 2022-08602 PDF, 1.58 MB, 9 pages

Request for copy of the lease agreement for Castle Armoury Reserve

Ref: 2022-08905 PDF, 1.4 MB, 6 pages

Request for information on the number of DIO SFA Surplus Licences that have been revoked using minimum 28 day notice since 2015

Ref: 2022-09024 PDF, 476 KB, 2 pages

Request for copy of contract between Ministry of Defence and The Peel Group in relation to RAF Finningley

Ref: 2022-09204 PDF, 318 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on land in Barton Stacey, Hampshire

Ref: 2022-09482 PDF, 10.9 MB, 14 pages

Request for data on Wealden Heaths SPA usage as a training ground from 1997 to 2022

Ref: 2022-09473 PDF, 5.62 MB, 16 pages

Questions on CILOCT finances and taxation

Ref: 2022-09578 PDF, 563 KB, 2 pages

Request for copy of the Electrical Breach Notice issued regarding Building 301 at MOD Wethersfield 2021

Ref: 2022-09783 PDF, 5.63 MB, 16 pages

Request for data on RAF AKROTIRI electricity usage

Ref: 2022-08466 PDF, 422 KB, 3 pages

