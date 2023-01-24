FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 2).
Questions on Middlewick Colchester Firing Ranges
Ref: 2022-07303 PDF, 916 KB, 6 pages
Request for information on Middlewick Firing Range in relation to training military personnel
Ref: 2022-07304 PDF, 810 KB, 6 pages
Request for copy of the Climate Infrastructure Risk Assessment document
Ref: 2022-05347 PDF, 5.38 MB, 26 pages
Request for information on the development of the Wethersfield site
Ref: 2022-07594 PDF, 19.9 MB, 84 pages
Request for a copy of the noise budget spreadsheet for wind turbines within 50km of the Eskdalemuir Seismic Array
Ref: 2022-07621 PDF, 1.03 MB, 5 pages
Request for information on DIO sites
Ref: 2022-07700 PDF, 531 KB, 2 pages
Questions on the Ministry of Defence's relationship with Amazon Inc
Ref: 2022-07689 PDF, 462 KB, 2 pages
Request for correspondence between the DIO and the National Trust relating to the Studland and Purbeck Estates
Ref: 2022-07962 PDF, 1.52 MB, 8 pages
Request for information on Penally Army Camp in Pembrokeshire
Ref: 2022-08189 PDF, 312 KB, 1 page
Request for data on heating oil supplied to Ministry of Defence sites
Ref: 2022-08571 PDF, 287 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on permitted use of glyphosate herbicide by Tivoli Group Limited on MOD estate Beachley Barracks
Ref: 2022-08602 PDF, 1.58 MB, 9 pages
Request for copy of the lease agreement for Castle Armoury Reserve
Ref: 2022-08905 PDF, 1.4 MB, 6 pages
Request for information on the number of DIO SFA Surplus Licences that have been revoked using minimum 28 day notice since 2015
Ref: 2022-09024 PDF, 476 KB, 2 pages
Request for copy of contract between Ministry of Defence and The Peel Group in relation to RAF Finningley
Ref: 2022-09204 PDF, 318 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on land in Barton Stacey, Hampshire
Ref: 2022-09482 PDF, 10.9 MB, 14 pages
Request for data on Wealden Heaths SPA usage as a training ground from 1997 to 2022
Ref: 2022-09473 PDF, 5.62 MB, 16 pages
Questions on CILOCT finances and taxation
Ref: 2022-09578 PDF, 563 KB, 2 pages
Request for copy of the Electrical Breach Notice issued regarding Building 301 at MOD Wethersfield 2021
Ref: 2022-09783 PDF, 5.63 MB, 16 pages
Request for data on RAF AKROTIRI electricity usage
Ref: 2022-08466 PDF, 422 KB, 3 pages
