FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023.

Ministry of Defence
23 January 2023

Request for information on ex Military Land Rover PU37AA

Ref: 2022-09974 PDF, 408 KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for vehicle history of Landrover 32 KK 72

Ref: 2022-10047 PDF, 542 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Defender Tithonus

Ref: 2022-10126 PDF, 1.73 MB, 7 pages

Request for copy of AESP 2350-T-220-524

Ref: 2022-08434 PDF, 9.98 MB, 619 pages

Request for information on the devices and software used by UK Hydrographic Office

Ref: 2022-10066 PDF, 216 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on which universities have organised trips for their students to visit to the UKHOMOD site in the academic year 2021-2022

Ref: 2022-08190 PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the number of staff who are contractual home workers for the UK Hydrographic Office

Ref: 2022-10065 PDF, 72.5 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on cold weather liners

Ref: 2022-10029 PDF, 539 KB, 28 pages

Request for information on ex military Yamaha Grizzly

Ref: 2022-10138 PDF, 230 KB, 11 pages

Questions on HMS Ark Royal

Ref: 2022-10123 PDF, 1.21 MB, 49 pages

Seeking information about Mr James Harrington’s medals entitlement

Ref: 2022-07720 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages

Questions on the Armed Forces Compensation Team

Ref: 2022-09429 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages

Questions on the resettlement grant

Ref: 2022-09064 PDF, 86.8 KB, 2 pages

Seeking information about the award of the General Service Medal (GSM) with clasp for the Campaign in Dhofar Oman

Ref: 2022-09162 PDF, 241 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ex Military Land Rover Defender 90

Ref: 2022-10350 PDF, 533 KB, 23 pages

Request for information on the award of battle honours to British Army regiments and units that participated in Operation Herrick and Operation Telic

Ref: 2022-09992 PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on BAE Systems capability in producing small arms ammunition

Ref: 2022-09934 PDF, 34.2 KB, 1 page

Request for copies of EMER Communications Installations

Ref: 2022-09424 PDF, 636 KB, 16 pages

Questions on the Defence Estates Optimisation programme framework

Ref: 2022-07155 PDF, 590 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on UK Hydrographic Office expenditure

Ref: 2022-09943 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

