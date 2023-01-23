FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023.
Documents
Request for information on ex Military Land Rover PU37AA
Ref: 2022-09974 PDF, 408 KB, 17 pages
Request for vehicle history of Landrover 32 KK 72
Ref: 2022-10047 PDF, 542 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Defender Tithonus
Ref: 2022-10126 PDF, 1.73 MB, 7 pages
Request for copy of AESP 2350-T-220-524
Ref: 2022-08434 PDF, 9.98 MB, 619 pages
Request for information on the devices and software used by UK Hydrographic Office
Ref: 2022-10066 PDF, 216 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on which universities have organised trips for their students to visit to the UKHOMOD site in the academic year 2021-2022
Ref: 2022-08190 PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the number of staff who are contractual home workers for the UK Hydrographic Office
Ref: 2022-10065 PDF, 72.5 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on cold weather liners
Ref: 2022-10029 PDF, 539 KB, 28 pages
Request for information on ex military Yamaha Grizzly
Ref: 2022-10138 PDF, 230 KB, 11 pages
Questions on HMS Ark Royal
Ref: 2022-10123 PDF, 1.21 MB, 49 pages
Seeking information about Mr James Harrington’s medals entitlement
Ref: 2022-07720 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
Questions on the Armed Forces Compensation Team
Ref: 2022-09429 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
Questions on the resettlement grant
Ref: 2022-09064 PDF, 86.8 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information about the award of the General Service Medal (GSM) with clasp for the Campaign in Dhofar Oman
Ref: 2022-09162 PDF, 241 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ex Military Land Rover Defender 90
Ref: 2022-10350 PDF, 533 KB, 23 pages
Request for information on the award of battle honours to British Army regiments and units that participated in Operation Herrick and Operation Telic
Ref: 2022-09992 PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on BAE Systems capability in producing small arms ammunition
Ref: 2022-09934 PDF, 34.2 KB, 1 page
Request for copies of EMER Communications Installations
Ref: 2022-09424 PDF, 636 KB, 16 pages
Questions on the Defence Estates Optimisation programme framework
Ref: 2022-07155 PDF, 590 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on UK Hydrographic Office expenditure
Ref: 2022-09943 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Details
