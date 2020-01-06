FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 December 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 December 2019.

Published 6 January 2020
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding original Data Centre expired contracts - Annex A

Ref: UKHO: 2019/090734 PDF, 43.4KB, 1 page

Information regarding original Data Centre expired contracts

Ref: UKHO: 2019/090734 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of people that died as a result of combat, but organised by rank

Ref: 2019/09319 PDF, 1.76MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of enemies killed and wounded in action by RAF strikes in Iraq and Syria from September 2014 to June 2019

Ref: 2019/07855 (189) PDF, 7.06MB, 14 pages

Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 3/3

Ref: 2019/09070 3/3 PDF, 318KB, 18 pages

Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 2/3

Ref: 2019/09070 2/3 PDF, 2.11MB, 82 pages

Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 1/3

Ref: 2019/09070 1/3 PDF, 81.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of lost laptops, mobile phones and tablet computers reported lost/missing or stolen by employees over the last three financial years

Ref: 2019/08679 PDF, 82.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding repair handbooks, manuals and data sheets about devices 2/2

Ref: 2019/07538 2/2 PDF, 1.33MB, 50 pages

Information regarding repair handbooks, manuals and data sheets about devices 1/2

Ref: 2019/07538 PDF, 76.3KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many ministerial and departmental phones were reported as lost, stolen or missing during the last 12 months

Ref: 2019/07523 PDF, 88.6KB, 3 pages

Information regarding contracts in relation to the organisation's telephone system maintenance contract for hardware and software

Ref: 2019/07249 PDF, 95KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how DXC is carrying out the contract awarded by the MoD to deliver the Defence Geospatial Services

Ref: 2019/06805 PDF, 84.4KB, 2 pages

Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 10 to 13 September 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10600 PDF, 70.1KB, 3 pages

Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 30 July to 2 August 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10530 PDF, 70.3KB, 3 pages

Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 23 to 26 July 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10529 PDF, 70.2KB, 3 pages

Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 16 to 19 July 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10528 PDF, 70.1KB, 3 pages

Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 9 to 12 July 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10477 PDF, 70KB, 3 pages

Information regarding structure of entire organisation 3/3

Ref: 2019/09167 3/3 PDF, 131KB, 4 pages

Information regarding organisation list of projects and programmes

Ref: 2019/09167 2/3 PDF, 29.9KB, 1 page

Information regarding organisation charts of entire organisation

Ref: 2019/09167 1/3 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the armed forces consumption of meat

Ref: FOI 2019/09684 PDF, 3.19MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of MGS Operational staff, Operations Managers and administration personnel and their grades

Ref: FOI 2019/09312 PDF, 3.02MB, 2 pages

Request for information relating to the hazards of Nitro Benzene from early 1970s

Ref: FOI 2019/05982 PDF, 13.5MB, 14 pages

Request for information relating to the murder of Colin Nicholl on 11 December 1971

Ref: FOI 2019/07174 PDF, 13.3MB, 9 pages

Request regarding policy document JSP 751 joint casualty and compassionate policy and procedures

Ref: FOI 2019/08486 PDF, 86.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of service personnel and veterans who are appealing against offers of compensation and GIP awards under the AFCS

Ref: FOI 2019/09253 PDF, 2.88MB, 3 pages

Information regarding all correspondence and communication held by the Ministry of Defence concerning journalist accreditation in relation to the DSEI event

Ref: FOI 2019/0913 PDF, 25.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Ministry of Defence's intimidation investigation unit in Kabul

Ref: FOI 2019/06812 PDF, 899KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Ministry of Defence maintained helpline in Kabul

Ref: FOI 2019/06810 PDF, 1.19MB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many Afghan locally employed civilians have received help from the British Government in the past 3 years

Ref: FOI 2019/06811 PDF, 1.42MB, 3 pages

Published 6 January 2020

