FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 December 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 December 2019.
Documents
Information regarding original Data Centre expired contracts - Annex A
Ref: UKHO: 2019/090734 PDF, 43.4KB, 1 page
Information regarding original Data Centre expired contracts
Ref: UKHO: 2019/090734 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of people that died as a result of combat, but organised by rank
Ref: 2019/09319 PDF, 1.76MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of enemies killed and wounded in action by RAF strikes in Iraq and Syria from September 2014 to June 2019
Ref: 2019/07855 (189) PDF, 7.06MB, 14 pages
Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 3/3
Ref: 2019/09070 3/3 PDF, 318KB, 18 pages
Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 2/3
Ref: 2019/09070 2/3 PDF, 2.11MB, 82 pages
Information regarding manuals/documents relating to Switchboard Telephone Manual 16 Line Magneto 1/3
Ref: 2019/09070 1/3 PDF, 81.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding repair handbooks, manuals and data sheets about devices 2/2
Ref: 2019/07538 2/2 PDF, 1.33MB, 50 pages
Information regarding repair handbooks, manuals and data sheets about devices 1/2
Ref: 2019/07538 PDF, 76.3KB, 1 page
Information regarding how many ministerial and departmental phones were reported as lost, stolen or missing during the last 12 months
Ref: 2019/07523 PDF, 88.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding contracts in relation to the organisation's telephone system maintenance contract for hardware and software
Ref: 2019/07249 PDF, 95KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how DXC is carrying out the contract awarded by the MoD to deliver the Defence Geospatial Services
Ref: 2019/06805 PDF, 84.4KB, 2 pages
Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 10 to 13 September 2019
Ref: FOI2019/10600 PDF, 70.1KB, 3 pages
Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 30 July to 2 August 2019
Ref: FOI2019/10530 PDF, 70.3KB, 3 pages
Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 23 to 26 July 2019
Ref: FOI2019/10529 PDF, 70.2KB, 3 pages
Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 16 to 19 July 2019
Ref: FOI2019/10528 PDF, 70.1KB, 3 pages
Response regarding the supply of the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in Devon between 9 to 12 July 2019
Ref: FOI2019/10477 PDF, 70KB, 3 pages
Information regarding structure of entire organisation 3/3
Ref: 2019/09167 3/3 PDF, 131KB, 4 pages
Information regarding organisation list of projects and programmes
Ref: 2019/09167 2/3 PDF, 29.9KB, 1 page
Information regarding organisation charts of entire organisation
Ref: 2019/09167 1/3 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the armed forces consumption of meat
Ref: FOI 2019/09684 PDF, 3.19MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of MGS Operational staff, Operations Managers and administration personnel and their grades
Ref: FOI 2019/09312 PDF, 3.02MB, 2 pages
Request for information relating to the hazards of Nitro Benzene from early 1970s
Ref: FOI 2019/05982 PDF, 13.5MB, 14 pages
Request for information relating to the murder of Colin Nicholl on 11 December 1971
Ref: FOI 2019/07174 PDF, 13.3MB, 9 pages
Request regarding policy document JSP 751 joint casualty and compassionate policy and procedures
Ref: FOI 2019/08486 PDF, 86.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of service personnel and veterans who are appealing against offers of compensation and GIP awards under the AFCS
Ref: FOI 2019/09253 PDF, 2.88MB, 3 pages
Information regarding all correspondence and communication held by the Ministry of Defence concerning journalist accreditation in relation to the DSEI event
Ref: FOI 2019/0913 PDF, 25.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Ministry of Defence's intimidation investigation unit in Kabul
Ref: FOI 2019/06812 PDF, 899KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Ministry of Defence maintained helpline in Kabul
Ref: FOI 2019/06810 PDF, 1.19MB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many Afghan locally employed civilians have received help from the British Government in the past 3 years
Ref: FOI 2019/06811 PDF, 1.42MB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 December 2019.