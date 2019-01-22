FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 January 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 January 2019
Documents
Information regarding lightbulbs used for service family accommodation (SFA) at 26 July 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/11281 PDF, 1.05MB, 2 pages
MOD and licensed control of badgers in 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/10090 PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages
MOD land sales at 19 September 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/11878 PDF, 939KB, 2 pages
Information regarding river weaver extraction pumping station at 23 February 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/02852 PDF, 726KB, 1 page
Information regarding soldiers in Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) from 2010 to 2016
Ref: Army 2018/11508 PDF, 388KB, 3 pages
Subject access request form link
Ref: HOCS 2018/11427 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Information regarding World War 2 service personnel entitlements at 14 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11407 PDF, 321KB, 4 pages
Number of military working dogs killed on operations from 2015 to 2018
Ref: Army 2018/01081 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding RAF regiment at 30 August 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/11001 PDF, 57.4KB, 2 pages
Impact of RAF No Ordinary Job recruitment campaign 31 August 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/11093 PDF, 69.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Royal Marines Retirement Age 55 scheme and Commission Extension 60 scheme from 2014 to 8 October 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/11636 PDF, 56.8KB, 4 pages
Total flying hours for each aircraft from 1 April 2017 to 10 March 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/11549 PDF, 215KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Air Cadets and RAF air experience flights (AEF) from 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/12054 PDF, 397KB, 4 pages
Companies and regions awarded contracts under Project Hestia
Ref: DIO 2018/11503 PDF, 1.07MB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD 2kw lightweight field generators at 10 September 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/11759 PDF, 13.8MB, 392 pages
RAF personnel deaths from 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10589 PDF, 640KB, 3 pages
Military service leavers by location from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10663 PDF, 392KB, 26 pages
Claims made under Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) from 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10493 PDF, 357KB, 3 pages
Request for information regarding UK armed forces wearing EU force patches
Ref: PJHQ 2018/11531 PDF, 967KB, 2 pages
RAF pilot applications from University Air Squadron from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/11492 PDF, 219KB, 2 pages
RAF pilot applications from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/11493 PDF, 257KB, 3 pages
Information regarding aircraft and airstrikes in Syria and Iraq from January 2017 to July 2018
Ref: PJHQ 2018/10661 PDF, 2.38MB, 6 pages
Information regarding outcome of statement published by Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP on 12 December 2017
Ref: PJHQ 2018/10760 PDF, 1.08MB, 2 pages
Early service leavers by average service length from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/11848 PDF, 257KB, 2 pages
Information regarding discontinued Gulf general service medal 31 October 1988
Ref: HOCS 2018/11811 PDF, 68.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding funding of nuclear community fund and libor funds April 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11895 PDF, 70.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding armed forces 2% pay rise and medically discharged service personnel
Ref: HOCS 2018/11696 PDF, 202KB, 1 page
MOD spending on independent education from September 2013 to June 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11436 PDF, 292KB, 10 pages
Information regarding military recruits and mental health related information at 2 October 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/12244 PDF, 131KB, 2 pages
Information regarding radiation reports commissioned by atomic weapons establishment at 7 September 2018
Ref: DNO 2018/06695 PDF, 4.38MB, 88 pages
Information regarding military pay increases and pensions at 6 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11438 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages
Service personnel and alcoholic dependency between 1 August 2017 and 31 July 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10355 PDF, 1.04MB, 6 pages
Service personnel stationed at Plymouth in the years 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11728 PDF, 481KB, 2 pages
Information regarding bullying and sexual harassment in the MOD
Ref: HOCS 2018/11771 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages
Armed forces failing compulsory drug testing from 2015 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/08949 PDF, 148KB, 4 pages
Warrant Officer late entry Commissions from 2012 to 2017
Ref: Army 2018/12037 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
Information regarding qualifications required for military officers at 24 September 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/11985 PDF, 53.8KB, 2 pages
Obesity in the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11002 PDF, 547KB, 6 pages
Information regarding cases of Sepsis in the armed forces from 1 June 2017 to 30 June 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11038 PDF, 527KB, 3 pages
Information regarding compulsory discharges from 2010 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/12039 PDF, 222KB, 2 pages
Information regarding cadet expansion programme from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11946 PDF, 214KB, 3 pages
Information regarding quick reaction alert launches from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2018/00676 PDF, 80.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding L144-A1 rifle at 28 September 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/12183 PDF, 322KB, 2 pages
MOD strategic reserve of locomotives at 14 October 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/12800 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Information regarding foreign veterans using NHS at 26 August 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11929 PDF, 159KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding social functions on board Tornado jets at 9 October 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/13525 PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
Homophobic hate crimes in MOD from 2007 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/07092 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD incident reporting hotlines at 31 May 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/07886 PDF, 90.6KB, 2 pages
Employment tribunal claims again MOD Police from 2013 to 15 August 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10616 PDF, 264KB, 4 pages
Details
