FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 January 2019

Published 22 January 2019
Information regarding lightbulbs used for service family accommodation (SFA) at 26 July 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/11281 PDF, 1.05MB, 2 pages

MOD and licensed control of badgers in 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/10090 PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages

MOD land sales at 19 September 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/11878 PDF, 939KB, 2 pages

Information regarding river weaver extraction pumping station at 23 February 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/02852 PDF, 726KB, 1 page

Information regarding soldiers in Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) from 2010 to 2016

Ref: Army 2018/11508 PDF, 388KB, 3 pages

Subject access request form link

Ref: HOCS 2018/11427 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages

Information regarding World War 2 service personnel entitlements at 14 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11407 PDF, 321KB, 4 pages

Number of military working dogs killed on operations from 2015 to 2018

Ref: Army 2018/01081 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding RAF regiment at 30 August 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/11001 PDF, 57.4KB, 2 pages

Impact of RAF No Ordinary Job recruitment campaign 31 August 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/11093 PDF, 69.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Royal Marines Retirement Age 55 scheme and Commission Extension 60 scheme from 2014 to 8 October 2018

Ref: Navy 2018/11636 PDF, 56.8KB, 4 pages

Total flying hours for each aircraft from 1 April 2017 to 10 March 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/11549 PDF, 215KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Air Cadets and RAF air experience flights (AEF) from 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/12054 PDF, 397KB, 4 pages

Companies and regions awarded contracts under Project Hestia

Ref: DIO 2018/11503 PDF, 1.07MB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD 2kw lightweight field generators at 10 September 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/11759 PDF, 13.8MB, 392 pages

RAF personnel deaths from 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10589 PDF, 640KB, 3 pages

Military service leavers by location from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10663 PDF, 392KB, 26 pages

Claims made under Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) from 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10493 PDF, 357KB, 3 pages

Request for information regarding UK armed forces wearing EU force patches

Ref: PJHQ 2018/11531 PDF, 967KB, 2 pages

RAF pilot applications from University Air Squadron from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/11492 PDF, 219KB, 2 pages

RAF pilot applications from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/11493 PDF, 257KB, 3 pages

Information regarding aircraft and airstrikes in Syria and Iraq from January 2017 to July 2018

Ref: PJHQ 2018/10661 PDF, 2.38MB, 6 pages

Information regarding outcome of statement published by Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP on 12 December 2017

Ref: PJHQ 2018/10760 PDF, 1.08MB, 2 pages

Early service leavers by average service length from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Army 2018/11848 PDF, 257KB, 2 pages

Information regarding discontinued Gulf general service medal 31 October 1988

Ref: HOCS 2018/11811 PDF, 68.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding funding of nuclear community fund and libor funds April 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11895 PDF, 70.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding armed forces 2% pay rise and medically discharged service personnel

Ref: HOCS 2018/11696 PDF, 202KB, 1 page

MOD spending on independent education from September 2013 to June 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11436 PDF, 292KB, 10 pages

Information regarding military recruits and mental health related information at 2 October 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/12244 PDF, 131KB, 2 pages

Information regarding radiation reports commissioned by atomic weapons establishment at 7 September 2018

Ref: DNO 2018/06695 PDF, 4.38MB, 88 pages

Information regarding military pay increases and pensions at 6 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11438 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages

Service personnel and alcoholic dependency between 1 August 2017 and 31 July 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10355 PDF, 1.04MB, 6 pages

Service personnel stationed at Plymouth in the years 1961, 1971, 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11728 PDF, 481KB, 2 pages

Information regarding bullying and sexual harassment in the MOD

Ref: HOCS 2018/11771 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages

Armed forces failing compulsory drug testing from 2015 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/08949 PDF, 148KB, 4 pages

Warrant Officer late entry Commissions from 2012 to 2017

Ref: Army 2018/12037 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages

Information regarding qualifications required for military officers at 24 September 2018

Ref: Navy 2018/11985 PDF, 53.8KB, 2 pages

Obesity in the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11002 PDF, 547KB, 6 pages

Information regarding cases of Sepsis in the armed forces from 1 June 2017 to 30 June 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11038 PDF, 527KB, 3 pages

Information regarding compulsory discharges from 2010 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Army 2018/12039 PDF, 222KB, 2 pages

Information regarding cadet expansion programme from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11946 PDF, 214KB, 3 pages

Information regarding quick reaction alert launches from 2010 to 2017

Ref: Navy 2018/00676 PDF, 80.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding L144-A1 rifle at 28 September 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/12183 PDF, 322KB, 2 pages

MOD strategic reserve of locomotives at 14 October 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/12800 PDF, 142KB, 2 pages

Information regarding foreign veterans using NHS at 26 August 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11929 PDF, 159KB, 2 pages

No information held regarding social functions on board Tornado jets at 9 October 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/13525 PDF, 189KB, 2 pages

Homophobic hate crimes in MOD from 2007 to 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/07092 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD incident reporting hotlines at 31 May 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/07886 PDF, 90.6KB, 2 pages

Employment tribunal claims again MOD Police from 2013 to 15 August 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/10616 PDF, 264KB, 4 pages

