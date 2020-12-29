FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 December 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 December 2020.

Published 29 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the current size of RAF, Army and Navy including fulltime and reservists and other questions

Ref: 2020/08456 PDF, 2.52MB, 5 pages

Information regarding disabled claims registered in 2019/2020 and provision claims registered in 2019/2020 from Veterans UK and the War Pension scheme

Ref: 2020/09878 & 2020/09853 PDF, 1.04MB, 4 pages

Number of personnel who entered recovery from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2019 and other questions

Ref: 2020/12069 PDF, 853KB, 3 pages

Total amount of compensation paid out as of March 31 2020 for mental disorders under the AFCS and the figure for total payments for post-traumatic stress disorder

Ref: 2020/11962 PDF, 545KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many claims were made for melanoma each year under the War Pension scheme up until April 2015 and other questions

Ref: 2020/11165 PDF, 890KB, 4 pages

Number of claims made for melanoma between August 2017 to 2018 and from 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020

Ref: 2020/11163 PDF, 617KB, 2 pages

Request for information on religious beliefs in the Armed Forces

Ref: 2020/11144 PDF, 466KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total budget allocated to MOD police HQ move including costings for the physical relocation of infrastructure, personnel relocation packages and any subsequent building or upgrade to the new facilities

Ref: 2020/09152 PDF, 74.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MDP’s annual spend on medical training during the most recently available financial year and other questions

Ref: 2020/09311 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information regarding body worn cameras in military or civilian court

Ref: 2020/09570 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the 45 unarmed officers presently on TRA’s as of 3 August 2020 and how many have been granted TRA’s in Command and Control posts and other questions

Ref: 2002/09573 PDF, 90.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many cases MDP constabulary has recorded specifically as honour-based abuse (HBA) or honour-based violence (HBV) and forced marriage during the years 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2020/09283 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Request for a list of the MDP Chief Constables from 1971 to 2020 with years in the office

Ref: 2020/09641 PDF, 88.7KB, 2 pages

Total number of microchip scanners used in animals that are currently within your police force’s possession

Ref: 2020/09750 PDF, 88.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Subject Access Requests (SAR) have MDP received for copies of video and audio recorded by body worn cameras since 1 January 2015

Ref: 2020/09672 PDF, 95.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding statistics on the number of complaints considered by the force’s professional standards department per year since 2009 and other questions

Ref: 2020/09648 PDF, 584KB, 9 pages

Information regarding which department or departments are responsible for overseeing legal hearings involving MDP’s police force and other questions

Ref: 2020/09746 PDF, 94.9KB, 4 pages

Request for information for financial year 2019/2020 from the aircraft Sentry E-3

Ref: 2020/12720 PDF, 46.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the vehicle history report for the YC52AA Penman Trailer

Ref: 2020/13388 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex MOD vehicles with the VRN registrations MG23AB and JM67AB

Ref: 2020/11938 PDF, 362KB, 11 pages

Request for a copy of pamphlet of PDF file of the Fitting and Assembly instructions for the Osprey MK4A Patrol Collar

Ref: 2020/11607 PDF, 25.8MB, 21 pages

Information regarding Trade Group 8 RAF Regiment (Gunner)

Ref: 2020/09419 PDF, 438KB, 3 pages

Information regarding statistical data relating to a new entrances percentage chance of length of service, chance of promotion and strength and liability of the trade

Ref: 2020/09856 PDF, 432KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the percentage chance of reaching further service for a male in the rank of Wg Cdr with 17 and 18 years of service and other questions

Ref: 2020/10409 PDF, 270KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the recruitment, retention and promotion od RAF uninformed personnel engaged in logistics support

Ref: 2020/12328 PDF, 526KB, 5 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 December 2020.

Published 29 December 2020

Brexit transition

03 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021