FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 21 December 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 21 December 2020.
Information regarding the current size of RAF, Army and Navy including fulltime and reservists and other questions
Ref: 2020/08456 PDF, 2.52MB, 5 pages
Information regarding disabled claims registered in 2019/2020 and provision claims registered in 2019/2020 from Veterans UK and the War Pension scheme
Ref: 2020/09878 & 2020/09853 PDF, 1.04MB, 4 pages
Number of personnel who entered recovery from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2019 and other questions
Ref: 2020/12069 PDF, 853KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many claims were made for melanoma each year under the War Pension scheme up until April 2015 and other questions
Ref: 2020/11165 PDF, 890KB, 4 pages
Number of claims made for melanoma between August 2017 to 2018 and from 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020
Ref: 2020/11163 PDF, 617KB, 2 pages
Request for information on religious beliefs in the Armed Forces
Ref: 2020/11144 PDF, 466KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MDP’s annual spend on medical training during the most recently available financial year and other questions
Ref: 2020/09311 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding body worn cameras in military or civilian court
Ref: 2020/09570 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages
Request for a list of the MDP Chief Constables from 1971 to 2020 with years in the office
Ref: 2020/09641 PDF, 88.7KB, 2 pages
Total number of microchip scanners used in animals that are currently within your police force’s possession
Ref: 2020/09750 PDF, 88.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding which department or departments are responsible for overseeing legal hearings involving MDP’s police force and other questions
Ref: 2020/09746 PDF, 94.9KB, 4 pages
Request for information for financial year 2019/2020 from the aircraft Sentry E-3
Ref: 2020/12720 PDF, 46.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the vehicle history report for the YC52AA Penman Trailer
Ref: 2020/13388 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex MOD vehicles with the VRN registrations MG23AB and JM67AB
Ref: 2020/11938 PDF, 362KB, 11 pages
Request for a copy of pamphlet of PDF file of the Fitting and Assembly instructions for the Osprey MK4A Patrol Collar
Ref: 2020/11607 PDF, 25.8MB, 21 pages
Information regarding Trade Group 8 RAF Regiment (Gunner)
Ref: 2020/09419 PDF, 438KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the recruitment, retention and promotion od RAF uninformed personnel engaged in logistics support
Ref: 2020/12328 PDF, 526KB, 5 pages
