FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 May 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 May 2019

Published 23 May 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Statistics regarding driving related offences in MOD in December 2018

Ref: MDP 2019/01356 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding donations made to MOD Police from 2018 to 4 February 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/01414 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages

Information regarding police and crime commissioners and MOD Police constabularies at 15 February 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/02139 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding thefts of motor vehicles on MOD property from 1 January 2016 to 12 February 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/02141 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Information regarding disposal of surplus MOD aircraft at 6 December 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/15639 PDF, 1.02MB, 4 pages

Information regarding procurement of mattresses in MOD from 2016 to 28 December 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/16242 PDF, 509KB, 2 pages

Information regarding named MOD vehicle at 15 January 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/00638 PDF, 498KB, 2 pages

Information regarding procurement of specified MOD equipment from 2007 to 2018

Ref: DE&S 2019/01816 PDF, 1.2MB, 4 pages

Information regarding relocation of named aircraft at 20 March 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/02518 PDF, 1.09MB, 4 pages

Information regarding former MOD vehicles from 2014 to 3 March 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/02957 PDF, 603KB, 2 pages

Information regarding specified MOD Tornado GR4 airframes at 6 March 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/03165 PDF, 816KB, 4 pages

Information regarding Personal Equipment and Common Operational Clothing (PECOC) trials and licences at 20 December 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/16139 PDF, 1.65MB, 8 pages

Information regarding use of specified substances at MOD properties from 2008 to 4 April 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/04437 PDF, 774KB, 2 pages

Information regarding procurement and disposal of mattresses by MOD from 2016 to 2018

Ref: DE&S 2019/01819 PDF, 689KB, 2 pages

Information regarding use of term “enemy forces” by RAF at 31 January 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/01373 PDF, 246KB, 2 pages

Number of flying hours for named MOD aircraft at 4 December 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/15539 PDF, 250KB, 2 pages

Information regarding expenditure on in-year rewards in MOD from 2017 to 2018

Ref: HOCS 2019/02866 PDF, 108KB, 4 pages

Information regarding referral of MOD personnel to prevent and channel programme from 2014 to 5 April 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/04348 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding bid for named website at 20 February 2019

Ref: UKHO 2019/03093 PDF, 27.6MB, 73 pages

Information regarding assets provided by UK Armed Forces to named NATO Operation at 17 April 2019

Ref: Navy 2019/02268 PDF, 164KB, 3 pages

Information regarding MOD travel expenses from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/02715 PDF, 187KB, 8 pages

Information regarding allied maritime patrol aircraft patrols from 1 January 2011 to January 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/04717 PDF, 311KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD CCTV maintenance and support contracts at 1 May 2019

Ref: UKHO 2019/05267 PDF, 211KB, 3 pages

Incidents of RAF quick reaction alerts (QRAs) launched from 2014 to 30 April 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/05908 PDF, 316KB, 2 pages

Documents regarding marine environment and sustainability assessment tool (MESAT) at 21 April 2019

Ref: Navy 2019/04888 PDF, 3.82MB, 48 pages

Information regarding MOD complaints to BBC from 1 March 2017 to 1 August 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/08195 PDF, 60.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD website design and expenditure from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016

Ref: HOCS 2017/08921 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Expenditure on social media advertising from 2014 to 25 September 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/09201 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages

Expenditure on social media advertising from January 2016 to 18 October 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/10222 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding fake MOD social media accounts from 2015 to 15 November 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/11558 PDF, 214KB, 2 pages

Total MOD expenditure on staff within Directorate of Defence Communications from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/02182 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD social media accounts at 25 January 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/02947 PDF, 185KB, 2 pages

Information regarding filming on MOD property at 21 March 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/04164 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages

MOD expenditure from Directorate for Defence Communications on social media from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/05821 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages

Number of personnel employed in named units at 8 May 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/06239 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages

Content moderation software of social media accounts used by MOD at 4 June 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/07357 PDF, 73.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding correspondence between MOD and named broadcasting institutions from 1 April 2017 to 16 July 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/09362 PDF, 27.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding portraits of Francis Pym held by MOD at 25 July 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/09992 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages

Number of MOD social media accounts at 4 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11321 PDF, 28.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD art collection at 15 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11768 PDF, 29.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding embedding journalists on named MOD exercises at 7 January 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/00271 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

MOD Surveys regarding reputation of UK Armed Forces from March 2011 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2019/02883 PDF, 61.8KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding MOD press officers from 2017 to 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/05370 PDF, 59.2KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 May 2019

Published 23 May 2019