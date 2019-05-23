FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 May 2019

FOI release
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 May 2019
Documents
Statistics regarding driving related offences in MOD in December 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/01356 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding donations made to MOD Police from 2018 to 4 February 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/01414 PDF, 148KB, 2 pages
Information regarding police and crime commissioners and MOD Police constabularies at 15 February 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/02139 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding thefts of motor vehicles on MOD property from 1 January 2016 to 12 February 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/02141 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Information regarding disposal of surplus MOD aircraft at 6 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15639 PDF, 1.02MB, 4 pages
Information regarding procurement of mattresses in MOD from 2016 to 28 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/16242 PDF, 509KB, 2 pages
Information regarding named MOD vehicle at 15 January 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/00638 PDF, 498KB, 2 pages
Information regarding procurement of specified MOD equipment from 2007 to 2018
Ref: DE&S 2019/01816 PDF, 1.2MB, 4 pages
Information regarding relocation of named aircraft at 20 March 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/02518 PDF, 1.09MB, 4 pages
Information regarding former MOD vehicles from 2014 to 3 March 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/02957 PDF, 603KB, 2 pages
Information regarding specified MOD Tornado GR4 airframes at 6 March 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/03165 PDF, 816KB, 4 pages
Information regarding Personal Equipment and Common Operational Clothing (PECOC) trials and licences at 20 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/16139 PDF, 1.65MB, 8 pages
Information regarding use of specified substances at MOD properties from 2008 to 4 April 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/04437 PDF, 774KB, 2 pages
Information regarding procurement and disposal of mattresses by MOD from 2016 to 2018
Ref: DE&S 2019/01819 PDF, 689KB, 2 pages
Information regarding use of term “enemy forces” by RAF at 31 January 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/01373 PDF, 246KB, 2 pages
Number of flying hours for named MOD aircraft at 4 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/15539 PDF, 250KB, 2 pages
Information regarding expenditure on in-year rewards in MOD from 2017 to 2018
Ref: HOCS 2019/02866 PDF, 108KB, 4 pages
Information regarding referral of MOD personnel to prevent and channel programme from 2014 to 5 April 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/04348 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding bid for named website at 20 February 2019
Ref: UKHO 2019/03093 PDF, 27.6MB, 73 pages
Information regarding assets provided by UK Armed Forces to named NATO Operation at 17 April 2019
Ref: Navy 2019/02268 PDF, 164KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MOD travel expenses from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/02715 PDF, 187KB, 8 pages
Information regarding allied maritime patrol aircraft patrols from 1 January 2011 to January 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/04717 PDF, 311KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD CCTV maintenance and support contracts at 1 May 2019
Ref: UKHO 2019/05267 PDF, 211KB, 3 pages
Incidents of RAF quick reaction alerts (QRAs) launched from 2014 to 30 April 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/05908 PDF, 316KB, 2 pages
Documents regarding marine environment and sustainability assessment tool (MESAT) at 21 April 2019
Ref: Navy 2019/04888 PDF, 3.82MB, 48 pages
Information regarding MOD complaints to BBC from 1 March 2017 to 1 August 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/08195 PDF, 60.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD website design and expenditure from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/08921 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Expenditure on social media advertising from 2014 to 25 September 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09201 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages
Expenditure on social media advertising from January 2016 to 18 October 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/10222 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding fake MOD social media accounts from 2015 to 15 November 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/11558 PDF, 214KB, 2 pages
Total MOD expenditure on staff within Directorate of Defence Communications from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/02182 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD social media accounts at 25 January 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/02947 PDF, 185KB, 2 pages
Information regarding filming on MOD property at 21 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/04164 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages
MOD expenditure from Directorate for Defence Communications on social media from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/05821 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages
Number of personnel employed in named units at 8 May 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/06239 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages
Content moderation software of social media accounts used by MOD at 4 June 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/07357 PDF, 73.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding correspondence between MOD and named broadcasting institutions from 1 April 2017 to 16 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09362 PDF, 27.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding portraits of Francis Pym held by MOD at 25 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09992 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD social media accounts at 4 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11321 PDF, 28.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD art collection at 15 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11768 PDF, 29.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding embedding journalists on named MOD exercises at 7 January 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/00271 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
MOD Surveys regarding reputation of UK Armed Forces from March 2011 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2019/02883 PDF, 61.8KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding MOD press officers from 2017 to 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/05370 PDF, 59.2KB, 2 pages
