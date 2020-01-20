FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 January 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 January 2020.
Documents
Information regarding DIO-administered service families accommodation
Ref: 2019/11497 PDF, 97.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of recorded complaints by month received since Mears Group PLC took over the DIO contract
Ref: 2019/11495 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Information regarding dates of meets of trail hunts on MoD land in Shropshire
Ref: 2019/10838 PDF, 1.27MB, 28 pages
Information regarding specific details of regional distribution of SFA by county in the UK
Ref: 2019/10753 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Information regarding land available for purchase in, Fleet, Ewshot, Church Crookham, Crookham Villiage and Odiham
Ref: 2019/10462 PDF, 206KB, 2 pages
Information regarding copies of the pay scales for the MOD Police for all ranks from 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2019/07429 PDF, 270KB, 9 pages
Information regarding Revision 2 Shelter and Revision 2 Shelter OFCS 3/3
PDF, 8.55MB, 32 pages
Information regarding Revision 2 Shelter and Revision 2 Shelter OFCS 2/3
Ref: 2019/12539 PDF, 9.13MB, 34 pages
Information regarding Revision 2 Shelter and Revision 2 Shelter OFCS 1/3
Ref: 2019/12539 PDF, 108KB, 1 page
Information regarding how many LTI speed enforcement laser devices are operated by the police force
Ref: 2019/07032 PDF, 91.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding pay band's for new recruit Constables and newly promoted Sergeants
Ref: 2019/07619 PDF, 111KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of times officers were called to Royal Mail offices
Ref: 2019/07552 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many personnel have applied and successfully achieved early release across all ranks in the Royal Navy
Ref: 2019/12208 PDF, 78.6KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the overall amount spent on taxis for members of staff in 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2019/11894 PDF, 45.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding instructions of part lists for a surplus British 4 man artic tent 3/3
Ref: 2019/12243 PDF, 28.5KB, 1 page
Information regarding instructions of part lists for a surplus British 4 man artic tent 2/3
Ref: 2019/12243 PDF, 41.5KB, 8 pages
Information regarding instructions of part lists for a surplus British 4 man artic tent 1/3
Ref: 2019/12243 PDF, 36.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicle parts sent for disposal and not being sold via any other party other than Brightwells
Ref: 2019/11865 PDF, 51.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Commodore Peter Olive's new appointment
Ref: 2019/12814 PDF, 40.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MoD system added to vehicles
Ref: 2019/11604 PDF, 759KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the quantity and ages of Authorised Firearms Officers
Ref: 2019/07542 PDF, 88.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding London Police Constables, there locations overseas and how many were injured from 2000 to 2018
Ref: 2019/07435 PDF, 84.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people have been charged with possession of cannabis over the past five calendar years
Ref: 2019/07302 PDF, 88.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number plate offences in 2017, 2018, and 2019
Ref: 2019/07010 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages
Information regarding breakdown of BAME staff
Ref: 2019/07005 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of staff in the MDP who requested mental health support and the number of suicides
Ref: 2019/06850 PDF, 104KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the serial numbers of the Red Arrows participating aircrafts at the Canadian International Airshow in Toronto
Ref: 2019/11682 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what happens to young people after being reported to the police for online harmful sexual behaviour offences
Ref: 2019/06802 PDF, 94.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the placement of the Chief Defence Logistics and Support Centre
Ref: 2019/12660 PDF, 51.1KB, 2 pages
Details
