FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 February 2023
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 February 2023.
Documents
Request for information on court order
Ref: 2022-11108 PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on the War Pensions Scheme
Ref: 2023-0277 PDF, 1.05 MB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for full list of all Royal Navy ships that qualified for the Naval General Service Medal S. E. Asia 1945 - 46 Clasp
Ref: 2023-00314 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on personal War Pension claim
Ref: 2022-15332 PDF, 235 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on application for War Pension scheme
Ref: 2022-15297 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on Director Civilian HR
Ref: 2023-00041 PDF, 88 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on how many non-white candidates applied for promotion for non-military civil service posts
Ref: 2023-00010 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for medal entitlement for S/Sgt Eric John Holloway, Sgt James George Knights Recce and Cpl William Walter Gibbs
Ref: 2023-00014 PDF, 291 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on numbers of officers in each rank from aged 55 onwards
Ref: 2022-12885 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on reports of shoplifting
Ref: 2022-13219 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on mental health sickness absence
Ref: 2022-13276 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on speed cameras
Ref: 2022-13352 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on burglaries committed during December in the past five calendar years
Ref: 2022-13354 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on social media misconduct
Ref: 2022-13420 PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on vegan meals in custody
Ref: 2022-13433 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police's total headcount
Ref: 2022-13646 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2023-01548 PDF, 845 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on hearing loss payouts
Ref: 2022-06587 PDF, 270 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
