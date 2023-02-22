FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 February 2023

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 February 2023.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
22 February 2023

Documents

Request for information on court order

Ref: 2022-11108 PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on the War Pensions Scheme

Ref: 2023-0277 PDF, 1.05 MB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for full list of all Royal Navy ships that qualified for the Naval General Service Medal S. E. Asia 1945 - 46 Clasp

Ref: 2023-00314 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on personal War Pension claim

Ref: 2022-15332 PDF, 235 KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on application for War Pension scheme

Ref: 2022-15297 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on Director Civilian HR

Ref: 2023-00041 PDF, 88 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on how many non-white candidates applied for promotion for non-military civil service posts

Ref: 2023-00010 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for medal entitlement for S/Sgt Eric John Holloway, Sgt James George Knights Recce and Cpl William Walter Gibbs

Ref: 2023-00014 PDF, 291 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on numbers of officers in each rank from aged 55 onwards

Ref: 2022-12885 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on reports of shoplifting

Ref: 2022-13219 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on mental health sickness absence

Ref: 2022-13276 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on speed cameras

Ref: 2022-13352 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on burglaries committed during December in the past five calendar years

Ref: 2022-13354 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on social media misconduct

Ref: 2022-13420 PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on vegan meals in custody

Ref: 2022-13433 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police's total headcount

Ref: 2022-13646 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2023-01548 PDF, 845 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on hearing loss payouts

Ref: 2022-06587 PDF, 270 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 February 2023.

Published 22 February 2023