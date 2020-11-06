FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 2 November 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 2 November 2020.
Documents
Information regarding fixed penalty notices issued relating to coronavirus in 2020
Ref: 2020/06716 PDF, 89KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the ethnic breakdown of the MDP from 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/06798 PDF, 98.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of recorded sexual offences between March and June 2020
Ref: 2020/06882 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding recorded complaints of discriminatory behaviour received in the MOD between May to June 2020
Ref: 2020/06884 PDF, 88.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number and breakdown of currently serving officers in the MDP
Ref: 2020/06717 PDF, 94.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the recruitment process for the Army run by Capita since 2012
Ref: 2020/03250/04/02 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages
Information regarding school visits undertaken by the British Army providing STEM activities
Ref: 2020/08925/U/R PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding blood tests for junior soldiers
Ref: 2020/09850/R/U PDF, 35KB, 3 pages
Information regarding monthly traffic figures and yearly recruitment figures from 2017 to 2020
Ref: 2020/10112/R/U PDF, 148KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the process of Medical Officers on the Army Medical Services Bursary Scheme wanting to leave the army
Ref: 2020/11247/R/U PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the forces current corporate telephony, command and control systems and other questions
Ref: 2020/05825 PDF, 122KB, 7 pages
Information regarding monthly hate crime statistics committed in England and in London categorised by race of the victim from the year 2004 to 2020
Ref: 2020/05746 PDF, 98.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of times police have used Stop and Search measures since the UK lockdown was introduced on 23 March 2020
Ref: 2020/06198 PDF, 92KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what software is used for managing and tracking staff vetting
Ref: 2020/06196 PDF, 92.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of police officers with approved business interests as of 6 April 2020
Ref: 2020/05873 PDF, 266KB, 13 pages
Details
