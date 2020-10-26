FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 19 October 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 19 October 2020.
Documents
Information regarding personnel diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan
Ref: 2020/09230 PDF, 790KB, 3 pages
Information regarding OF3/squadron leader appraisals from 2013 to 2019
Ref: 2020/10771 PDF, 61.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding war pension assessments
Ref: 2020/10865 PDF, 28.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF training and graduates from 2012 to 2019
Ref: 2020/10310 PDF, 290KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding IOT graduates
Ref: 2020/07089 PDF, 242KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the dismissal of Deputy Commandants from the Army Cadet Force
Ref: 2020/10531/Cadets PDF, 78.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all Typhoon aircraft's
Ref: 2020/10076 PDF, 790KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding commercial flights using RAF Northolt since 1 May 2020
Ref: 2020/10827 PDF, 243KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding intelligence analysts
Ref: 2020/10352 PDF, 17KB, 2 pages
Information regarding takeoff and climb out in a Tornado GR4
Ref: 2020/07288 PDF, 94.7KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many service personnel have gone AWOL since 2011
Ref: ArmySec/13/04/FOI2020/ PDF, 110KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information if MOD has any vehicle Merlin Reports, Vehicle Record Cards on Land Rover Defender Army Reg no. MB 00 AA including annex’s A to F
Ref: 2020/09255 PDF, 297KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request to conduct a VRM search on a Land Rover Wolf Trails Vehicle VRM 19 KL 03 and VRM ML 01 AA Land Rover Commander IK and to access its Merlin and James report
Ref: 2020/09312 PDF, 324KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information for the AESP 2320-D-128-421
Ref: 2020/09247 PDF, 3.13MB, 186 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding a list of vehicles and equipment disposed of during the calendar year 2013 to 2018
Ref: 2020/09771 PDF, 1.87MB, 229 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information relating to the history for Penman lightweight trailer reg number YF29AA
Ref: 2020/10191 and 2020/10548 PDF, 224KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many interim and ‘full’ stalking protections orders have been applied for and granted to date
Ref: 2020/03888 PDF, 88.7KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number of individuals issued with a fixed penalty notice by the MDP under regulation 9 of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2020/04487 PDF, 91.5KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding a full count, disclosure and summary of remedial action per all complaints of Anti-Catholicism raised against the MDP in Scotland between 1 January 2010 to 2020
Ref: 2020/04142 PDF, 89.1KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for updated figures on the number of attacks on emergency workers since January to March 2020
Ref: 2020/04251 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding police officer clothing and equipment
Ref: 2020/04175 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 19 October 2020.