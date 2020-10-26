FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 19 October 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 19 October 2020.

Published 26 October 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding personnel diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan

Ref: 2020/09230 PDF, 790KB, 3 pages

Information regarding OF3/squadron leader appraisals from 2013 to 2019

Ref: 2020/10771 PDF, 61.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding war pension assessments

Ref: 2020/10865 PDF, 28.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF training and graduates from 2012 to 2019

Ref: 2020/10310 PDF, 290KB, 4 pages

Information regarding IOT graduates

Ref: 2020/07089 PDF, 242KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the dismissal of Deputy Commandants from the Army Cadet Force

Ref: 2020/10531/Cadets PDF, 78.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all Typhoon aircraft's

Ref: 2020/10076 PDF, 790KB, 11 pages

Information regarding commercial flights using RAF Northolt since 1 May 2020

Ref: 2020/10827 PDF, 243KB, 4 pages

Information regarding intelligence analysts

Ref: 2020/10352 PDF, 17KB, 2 pages

Information regarding takeoff and climb out in a Tornado GR4

Ref: 2020/07288 PDF, 94.7KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many service personnel have gone AWOL since 2011

Ref: ArmySec/13/04/FOI2020/ PDF, 110KB, 2 pages

Request for information if MOD has any vehicle Merlin Reports, Vehicle Record Cards on Land Rover Defender Army Reg no. MB 00 AA including annex’s A to F

Ref: 2020/09255 PDF, 297KB, 9 pages

Request to conduct a VRM search on a Land Rover Wolf Trails Vehicle VRM 19 KL 03 and VRM ML 01 AA Land Rover Commander IK and to access its Merlin and James report

Ref: 2020/09312 PDF, 324KB, 9 pages

Request for information for the AESP 2320-D-128-421

Ref: 2020/09247 PDF, 3.13MB, 186 pages

Information regarding a list of vehicles and equipment disposed of during the calendar year 2013 to 2018

Ref: 2020/09771 PDF, 1.87MB, 229 pages

Request for information relating to the history for Penman lightweight trailer reg number YF29AA

Ref: 2020/10191 and 2020/10548 PDF, 224KB, 7 pages

Information regarding how many interim and ‘full’ stalking protections orders have been applied for and granted to date

Ref: 2020/03888 PDF, 88.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of individuals issued with a fixed penalty notice by the MDP under regulation 9 of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2020/04487 PDF, 91.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a full count, disclosure and summary of remedial action per all complaints of Anti-Catholicism raised against the MDP in Scotland between 1 January 2010 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04142 PDF, 89.1KB, 2 pages

Request for updated figures on the number of attacks on emergency workers since January to March 2020

Ref: 2020/04251 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

Information regarding police officer clothing and equipment

Ref: 2020/04175 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

