FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 19 August 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 19 August 2019.

Published 23 August 2019
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the service inquiry report into the loss of Watchkeeper drone WK050

Ref: FOI 2019/06856 PDF, 7MB, 66 pages

Number of inquests held in the UK that have been adjourned due to the death of a service personnel or candidate

Ref: 2019/07544 PDF, 17.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Ministry of Defence Police training

Ref: 2019/04696 PDF, 90KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of police officers that have been medically retired

Ref: 2019/03822 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages

Total number of armed officers also broken down by gender in 2014 compared with 2019

Ref: 2019/03992 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages

Breakdown of the MOD IT budget for 2018 to 19

Ref: 2019/04004 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of MOD Police personnel who recieved a Chief Constable's in 2018

Ref: 2019/04388 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages

Number of officer who took mental health related sick leave between April 2018 to March 2019

Ref: 2019/04388 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the implementation of Project Servator AWE

Ref: 2019/03946 PDF, 92.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of reported computer hacking incidents reported to the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2019/04713 PDF, 86.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the trial and conviction of an MOD Police Employee

Ref: 2019/02294 PDF, 162KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of Gulf War veterans who committed suicide and how deaths were caused

Ref: 2019/06447 PDF, 864KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the average age of a British Gulf war veterans life span

Ref: 2019/06448 PDF, 526KB, 2 pages

Number of police dogs and horses between 2009 and 2019

Ref: 2019/04694 PDF, 115KB, 3 pages

Information regarding what happened to the L86a2 and L110a3 weapons removed from service

Ref: 2019/08028 PDF, 482KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the technical documentation for OSP/0014 AESP

Ref: 2019/08169 PDF, 160KB, 3 pages

Number of police incidents involving imitation firearms from 2013 to 2019

Ref: 2019/04770 PDF, 144KB, 3 pages

Number of officers on adjusted or recuperative duty due to duty assaults or mental health issues

Ref: 2019/04800 PDF, 104KB, 2 pages

Number of police officers arrested between 2015 and 2019

Ref: 2019/04884 PDF, 154KB, 4 pages

Number of instances where an officer has pressed their emergency button and engaged a status 0

Ref: 2019/04939 PDF, 86.3KB, 2 pages

Type and number of speed enforcement laser devices operated by the RAF police

Ref: 2019/07082 PDF, 240KB, 2 pages

Breakdown of the number of offences committed using a range of apps/sites

Ref: 2019/04965 PDF, 115KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the uniform and diversity training undertaken by MOD officers

Ref: 2019/05027 PDF, 86.9KB, 2 pages

Number of drink-spiking incidents recorded between 2015 to 2018

Ref: 2019/05078 PDF, 88.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding companies that bid for the NATO codification contract

Ref: 2019/08230 PDF, 41.9KB, 1 page

Information regarding confirmation of the decommissioning date for the Air Traffic Control radar at RAF Leeming is February 2021

Ref: 2019/07797 PDF, 41KB, 1 page

Number of sickness days taken by all police officers over the last calendar year

Ref: 2019/05187 PDF, 88.2KB, 2 pages

Number of payments made to convert human intelligence sources from 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2019/05023 PDF, 111KB, 3 pages

Departmental expenditure on social media marketing campaigns during 2018 to 19

Ref: 2019/05412 PDF, 79.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the cost of Directorate of Defence Communications PR campaigns since 2017

Ref: 2019/5610 PDF, 81.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the surveys issued to the public asking about Armed Forces Day

Ref: 2019/07578 PDF, 4.88MB, 16 pages

Request for the number of staff employed as press officers and based within the UK

Ref: 2019/05370 PDF, 58.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether the MOD or any of it's departments issued a DSMA notice concerning two veterans protests in April 2019

Ref: 2019/05088 PDF, 46.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the embed of JOE and/or VICE on exercises in Oman and/or Norwary

Ref: 2019/00271 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages

Information regarding custom Slack emojis and the number of users in the work space

Ref: 2019/01143 PDF, 71.4KB, 2 pages

Number of occasions the MOD has complained to Twitter about the presence of 'fake' twitter accounts

Ref: 2019/05167 PDF, 71.9KB, 2 pages

Number of DSMA notices issued in relation to Op Banner, Telic, Hedrick and all aspects of veterans affairs

Ref: 2019/04766 PDF, 47KB, 2 pages

Number of internal and external candidates interviewed by MDP

Ref: 2019/05477 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of MDP officers on the police restoring efficiency programme

Ref: 2019/05472 PDF, 81.1KB, 2 pages

Number of flying hours, by MOD fleet, for a variety of different aircraft between 2018 to 19

Ref: 2019/07535 PDF, 38KB, 2 pages

