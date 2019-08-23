FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 19 August 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 19 August 2019.
Documents
Information regarding the service inquiry report into the loss of Watchkeeper drone WK050
Ref: FOI 2019/06856 PDF, 7MB, 66 pages
Number of inquests held in the UK that have been adjourned due to the death of a service personnel or candidate
Ref: 2019/07544 PDF, 17.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Ministry of Defence Police training
Ref: 2019/04696 PDF, 90KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of police officers that have been medically retired
Ref: 2019/03822 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
Total number of armed officers also broken down by gender in 2014 compared with 2019
Ref: 2019/03992 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages
Breakdown of the MOD IT budget for 2018 to 19
Ref: 2019/04004 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of MOD Police personnel who recieved a Chief Constable's in 2018
Ref: 2019/04388 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages
Number of officer who took mental health related sick leave between April 2018 to March 2019
Ref: 2019/04388 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the implementation of Project Servator AWE
Ref: 2019/03946 PDF, 92.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of reported computer hacking incidents reported to the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2019/04713 PDF, 86.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the trial and conviction of an MOD Police Employee
Ref: 2019/02294 PDF, 162KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of Gulf War veterans who committed suicide and how deaths were caused
Ref: 2019/06447 PDF, 864KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the average age of a British Gulf war veterans life span
Ref: 2019/06448 PDF, 526KB, 2 pages
Number of police dogs and horses between 2009 and 2019
Ref: 2019/04694 PDF, 115KB, 3 pages
Information regarding what happened to the L86a2 and L110a3 weapons removed from service
Ref: 2019/08028 PDF, 482KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the technical documentation for OSP/0014 AESP
Ref: 2019/08169 PDF, 160KB, 3 pages
Number of police incidents involving imitation firearms from 2013 to 2019
Ref: 2019/04770 PDF, 144KB, 3 pages
Number of officers on adjusted or recuperative duty due to duty assaults or mental health issues
Ref: 2019/04800 PDF, 104KB, 2 pages
Number of police officers arrested between 2015 and 2019
Ref: 2019/04884 PDF, 154KB, 4 pages
Number of instances where an officer has pressed their emergency button and engaged a status 0
Ref: 2019/04939 PDF, 86.3KB, 2 pages
Type and number of speed enforcement laser devices operated by the RAF police
Ref: 2019/07082 PDF, 240KB, 2 pages
Breakdown of the number of offences committed using a range of apps/sites
Ref: 2019/04965 PDF, 115KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the uniform and diversity training undertaken by MOD officers
Ref: 2019/05027 PDF, 86.9KB, 2 pages
Number of drink-spiking incidents recorded between 2015 to 2018
Ref: 2019/05078 PDF, 88.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding companies that bid for the NATO codification contract
Ref: 2019/08230 PDF, 41.9KB, 1 page
Information regarding confirmation of the decommissioning date for the Air Traffic Control radar at RAF Leeming is February 2021
Ref: 2019/07797 PDF, 41KB, 1 page
Number of sickness days taken by all police officers over the last calendar year
Ref: 2019/05187 PDF, 88.2KB, 2 pages
Number of payments made to convert human intelligence sources from 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2019/05023 PDF, 111KB, 3 pages
Departmental expenditure on social media marketing campaigns during 2018 to 19
Ref: 2019/05412 PDF, 79.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the cost of Directorate of Defence Communications PR campaigns since 2017
Ref: 2019/5610 PDF, 81.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the surveys issued to the public asking about Armed Forces Day
Ref: 2019/07578 PDF, 4.88MB, 16 pages
Request for the number of staff employed as press officers and based within the UK
Ref: 2019/05370 PDF, 58.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the MOD or any of it's departments issued a DSMA notice concerning two veterans protests in April 2019
Ref: 2019/05088 PDF, 46.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the embed of JOE and/or VICE on exercises in Oman and/or Norwary
Ref: 2019/00271 PDF, 133KB, 2 pages
Information regarding custom Slack emojis and the number of users in the work space
Ref: 2019/01143 PDF, 71.4KB, 2 pages
Number of occasions the MOD has complained to Twitter about the presence of 'fake' twitter accounts
Ref: 2019/05167 PDF, 71.9KB, 2 pages
Number of DSMA notices issued in relation to Op Banner, Telic, Hedrick and all aspects of veterans affairs
Ref: 2019/04766 PDF, 47KB, 2 pages
Number of internal and external candidates interviewed by MDP
Ref: 2019/05477 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of MDP officers on the police restoring efficiency programme
Ref: 2019/05472 PDF, 81.1KB, 2 pages
Number of flying hours, by MOD fleet, for a variety of different aircraft between 2018 to 19
Ref: 2019/07535 PDF, 38KB, 2 pages
Details
