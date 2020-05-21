FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 May 2020

FOI release

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 May 2020.

Information about junior soldiers who arrived to train without english or math qualifications at Level 1 or 2 and gained these skills in the last 5 years

Ref: 2020/00269/10/06 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Information on the fully outlined process for applying and obtaining the medical student bursary

Ref: 2020/13752/04/02 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Request for the film clip on individual and command responsibility which is part of the current Military Annual Training Test (MATT) 7

Ref: 2020/00122/03/03 PDF, 100KB, 1 page

Information on the Junior Entry enlistees more likely to be promoted through the ranks

Ref: 2020/00115/13/04 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of enquiries received through armed forces careers offices for women interested in joining the Paras for 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2020/01494/04/02 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information regarding who has succeeded Air Commodore N T Bradshaw as Assistant Chief of Staff Media and Communications in November 2019

Ref: 2020/00701 PDF, 18.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the details of the number of UK armed forces personnel who have had a diagnostic read code entered into their electronic health record for a sexually transmitted infection in 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2020/00982 PDF, 2.32MB, 6 pages

Information regarding the most up-to-date rates of medical downgrades (MLD, MND and permanent) for each of the 3 services including the Royal Marines

Ref: 2020/00248 PDF, 1.98MB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many British born Muslims applied for the armed services in the years 2016 to 2018 and how many made it through their training successful

Ref: 2019/13195 PDF, 1.4MB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many individuals and what percentage of the whole current UK Armed Forces strength have been diagnosed at some point with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Ref: FOI2019/13072 PDF, 1.18MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of awards made under the AFCA during the financial years 2009 to 2019 where the individual claimed for PTSD and the Ministry of Defence awarded the compensation for a mental health condition

Ref: FOI2019/13172 PDF, 4.01MB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of war pension applications submitted on the ground of skin cancer

Ref: FOI2019/13475 PDF, 1.67MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the health and fitness of Armourers that have left the RAF since 1997 relating to bad or damaged knees and problems with neck or spine injuries

Ref: FOI2019/13295 PDF, 3.04MB, 3 pages

Information regarding three FOIs in question: FOI2019/11090, FOI201909042 and FOI2019/10540 and how many years between 91 and 2003 could you collate data for in respect of the denied Gulf war pensions

Ref: FOI2019/11090 PDF, 687KB, 2 pages

Additional information to FOI2019/11090 in question and the total number of War pensions/compensation schemes of Gulf War veterans that have been rejected or denies between 2003 and 2019

Ref: FOI2019/10540 PDF, 688KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of National Servicemen who served in Cyprus between April 1958 and November 1959, who are in receipt of a Veterans UK pension in respect of skin cancer

Ref: 2019/10395 PDF, 531KB, 2 pages

Information regarding details and figures from the last 3 years of all armed forces personnel who have a read code opioid addiction

Ref: 2019/10998 PDF, 1.07MB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many UK military personnel have been injured or killed over the past 10 years because of defective inadequate equipment

Ref: 2019/10810 PDF, 707KB, 2 pages

Information regarding investigations relating to expense compliance in UK Hydrographic Office in the last 2 years

Ref: 2020/04576 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many claims have been made in the last 5 years for blast inquiry to ears either in AFCS or WPS

Ref: 2020/01518 PDF, 3.69MB, 4 pages

Request for information on details of the number of residents with a SY or TF postcode who are currently in receipt of an armed services pension including widows and widowers

Ref: 2020/01039 PDF, 2.02MB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many armed forces personnel were prescribed Viagra, antidepressants or similar drugs during the year

Ref: 2020/01605 PDF, 3.7MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of armed forces personal that had a DMS requiring care in the private sector afterwards

Ref: 2020/01744 PDF, 1.22MB, 1 page

Information regarding how many cadets and students have been expelled since 2015 and reason for expulsion in each case

Ref: Army/Sec/FOI2019/04535 PDF, 84.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of personnel removed from training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Ref: Army/Sec/04/02/FOI2019/02394 PDF, 82.3KB, 2 pages

