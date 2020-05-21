FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 May 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 May 2020.
Information about junior soldiers who arrived to train without english or math qualifications at Level 1 or 2 and gained these skills in the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/00269/10/06 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages
Information on the fully outlined process for applying and obtaining the medical student bursary
Ref: 2020/13752/04/02 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Request for the film clip on individual and command responsibility which is part of the current Military Annual Training Test (MATT) 7
Ref: 2020/00122/03/03 PDF, 100KB, 1 page
Information on the Junior Entry enlistees more likely to be promoted through the ranks
Ref: 2020/00115/13/04 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of enquiries received through armed forces careers offices for women interested in joining the Paras for 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2020/01494/04/02 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding who has succeeded Air Commodore N T Bradshaw as Assistant Chief of Staff Media and Communications in November 2019
Ref: 2020/00701 PDF, 18.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of war pension applications submitted on the ground of skin cancer
Ref: FOI2019/13475 PDF, 1.67MB, 2 pages
Information regarding details and figures from the last 3 years of all armed forces personnel who have a read code opioid addiction
Ref: 2019/10998 PDF, 1.07MB, 2 pages
Information regarding investigations relating to expense compliance in UK Hydrographic Office in the last 2 years
Ref: 2020/04576 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many claims have been made in the last 5 years for blast inquiry to ears either in AFCS or WPS
Ref: 2020/01518 PDF, 3.69MB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many armed forces personnel were prescribed Viagra, antidepressants or similar drugs during the year
Ref: 2020/01605 PDF, 3.7MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of armed forces personal that had a DMS requiring care in the private sector afterwards
Ref: 2020/01744 PDF, 1.22MB, 1 page
Information regarding how many cadets and students have been expelled since 2015 and reason for expulsion in each case
Ref: Army/Sec/FOI2019/04535 PDF, 84.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of personnel removed from training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Ref: Army/Sec/04/02/FOI2019/02394 PDF, 82.3KB, 2 pages
