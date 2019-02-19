FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 February 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 February 2019
Documents
Information regarding special regular service at 4 April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/04896 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages
Numbers of service personnel in Royal Army Medical Corps at 1 April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/08152 PDF, 262KB, 2 pages
Information regarding death of named person at 18 June 2018
Ref: Army 2018/08105 PDF, 168KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medically downgraded Soldiers from 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/08154 PDF, 254KB, 3 pages
Number of fatalities in the Army caused by heart malformation from 1984 to 26 June 2018
Ref: Army 2018/08466 PDF, 169KB, 2 pages
Copy of CLM policy handbook chapter one
Ref: Army 2018/10681 PDF, 988KB, 50 pages
Copy of reserve land forces regulations 2016
Ref: Army 2018/11131 PDF, 6.02MB, 553 pages
Age of officers in the Army serving on full time reserve service at 1 April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/13297 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages
Information regarding positive drug tests in the Royal Regiment of Scotland from 2014 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/12807 PDF, 185KB, 2 pages
Information regarding military provost guard service soldiers at 18 October 2018
Ref: Army 2018/13183 PDF, 176KB, 2 pages
Information regarding court martial of Lt Col D.M. Ivison on 18 October 1983
Ref: Army 2018/15900 PDF, 339KB, 4 pages
RAF Gunner statistics at 21 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/16264 PDF, 345KB, 4 pages
Service personnel death statistics
Ref: HOCS 2018/15721 PDF, 473KB, 2 pages
Military personnel on Scotland from 1945 to 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/16063 PDF, 519KB, 24 pages
Information regarding armed forces veterans living in London in 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/00093 PDF, 547KB, 2 pages
Claims made to Armed Force compensation scheme from 2006 to 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15342 PDF, 559KB, 7 pages
Information regarding Armed Force compensation scheme at 7 December 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15670 PDF, 332KB, 2 pages
Number of aircraft movements from 1 January to 31 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2019/00829 PDF, 42.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding drone incident at Gatwick Airport 20 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2019/00112 PDF, 234KB, 2 pages
Location of Gibraltar services police in 1982
Ref: MDP 2018/12209 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Information regarding defence clothing at 4 January 2019
Ref: Army 2019/16063 PDF, 1.02MB, 70 pages
Unit UIN numbers at 17 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2019/00503 PDF, 1.79MB, 2 pages
Summary of Service' histories for named RN ships at 23 January 2019
Ref: Navy 2019/01021 PDF, 901KB, 61 pages
List of contractors and subcontractors relating to work undertaken at the UKHO in Taunton
Ref: UKHO 2019/00743 PDF, 782KB, 2 pages
Rank on exit for length of service (LoS) from 1 April 2007 to 31 March 2017
Ref: Army 2017/12042 PDF, 366KB, 3 pages
Grievances regarding calibration panel decisions at 30 January 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/00934 PDF, 1.12MB, 1 page
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 February 2019