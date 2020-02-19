FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 17 February 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 February 2020.

Published 19 February 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Request for information regarding Newton Rifle Ranges (Jersey Camp)

Ref: 2019/10422 PDF, 2.18MB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding Service Family Accommodation with level access adaptations and mobility of occupants

Ref: 2019/10300 PDF, 2.98MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Ministry of Defence’s policy on waste management and recycling and companies managing Defence Infrastructure Organisation sites

Ref: 2019/09777 PDF, 3.75MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the work carried out at Leuchars Station in Fife

Ref: 2019/09690 PDF, 1.59MB, 2 pages

Information regarding gender neutral toilets in the departments headquarters in 2018 to 2019 and 2013 to 2014 and the cost associated with creating these toilets

Ref: 2019/09716 PDF, 2.14MB, 2 pages

Information regarding risk to life presented by tree C

Ref: 2019/08997 PDF, 1.58MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the request for copies of all internal and external correspondence and communications held by the MoD concerning journalist accreditation in relation to the DSEI event

Ref: 2019/10531 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Royal Air Force fire fighters at Manston moving to Moreton in the Marsh, Gloucestershire late 2020

Ref: 2019/09321 PDF, 2.44MB, 2 pages

Information regarding Westenhanger Castle

Ref: 2019/09741 PDF, 3MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the firing range at Middlewick, Colchester

Ref: 2019/9642 PDF, 2.92MB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether a radar has been restored to RRH Staxton Wold after the former AN/TPS77 has been relocated to RRH Saxa Vord

Ref: 2019/10250 PDF, 370KB, 1 page

Information regarding vehicle identification numbers

Ref: 2019/09701 PDF, 893KB, 2 pages

Request of information on data regarding casualties varying in their roles

Ref: 2019/09319 PDF, 387KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the medical discharge and downgrading of musicians in the Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force between 2008 and 2019

Ref: 2019/09719 PDF, 959KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many Fijians nationals are serving in the British Armed Forces

Ref: 2019/9980 PDF, 516KB, 2 pages

Information regarding what happens to all types of transport vehicles from all forces departments when they are no longer needed

Ref: 2019/10525 PDF, 389KB, 2 pages

Information regarding an event hosted by the Defence Safety Authority titled ‘Strengthening Air Safety’ The Defence Aviation Environment Conference 2019

Ref: 2019/12908 PDF, 252KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the request for a letter from the MoD office for a Certificate of De-Registration of the subject aircraft VC10-K3

Ref: 2019/10520 PDF, 155KB, 2 pages

Request of information for copies of the Defence Air Safety Annual Reports produced by the Military Aviation Authority since August 2014

Ref: 2019/04420 PDF, 1020KB, 7 pages

Information regarding the list of enforcement notices issues by the Defence Fire Safety Regulator over the past five years

Ref: 2019/01245 PDF, 478KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the number of personnel trained under the Military Aviation Authority (MAA), Defence Aviation Error Management Systems (DAEMS) and Safety Training for Error Prevention (STEP) contracts

Ref: 2019/04827 PDF, 1.43MB, 6 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 February 2020.

Published 19 February 2020

Related content