FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 17 February 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 17 February 2020.
Documents
Request for information regarding Newton Rifle Ranges (Jersey Camp)
Ref: 2019/10422 PDF, 2.18MB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding Service Family Accommodation with level access adaptations and mobility of occupants
Ref: 2019/10300 PDF, 2.98MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the work carried out at Leuchars Station in Fife
Ref: 2019/09690 PDF, 1.59MB, 2 pages
Information regarding risk to life presented by tree C
Ref: 2019/08997 PDF, 1.58MB, 2 pages
Information regarding Royal Air Force fire fighters at Manston moving to Moreton in the Marsh, Gloucestershire late 2020
Ref: 2019/09321 PDF, 2.44MB, 2 pages
Information regarding Westenhanger Castle
Ref: 2019/09741 PDF, 3MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the firing range at Middlewick, Colchester
Ref: 2019/9642 PDF, 2.92MB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether a radar has been restored to RRH Staxton Wold after the former AN/TPS77 has been relocated to RRH Saxa Vord
Ref: 2019/10250 PDF, 370KB, 1 page
Information regarding vehicle identification numbers
Ref: 2019/09701 PDF, 893KB, 2 pages
Request of information on data regarding casualties varying in their roles
Ref: 2019/09319 PDF, 387KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many Fijians nationals are serving in the British Armed Forces
Ref: 2019/9980 PDF, 516KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what happens to all types of transport vehicles from all forces departments when they are no longer needed
Ref: 2019/10525 PDF, 389KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the request for a letter from the MoD office for a Certificate of De-Registration of the subject aircraft VC10-K3
Ref: 2019/10520 PDF, 155KB, 2 pages
Request of information for copies of the Defence Air Safety Annual Reports produced by the Military Aviation Authority since August 2014
Ref: 2019/04420 PDF, 1020KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the list of enforcement notices issues by the Defence Fire Safety Regulator over the past five years
Ref: 2019/01245 PDF, 478KB, 6 pages
