FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 5)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 5).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 January 2023

Documents

Request for information on medal roll for the South Atlantic Medal

Ref: 2022-08911 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on the deaths of Major David Anthony Storry and CFMN Brian David Hope

Ref: 2022-00804 PDF, 1.94 MB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information relating to the death of Wilfred Wethers in Waringstown

Ref: 2022-02896 PDF, 3.73 MB, 54 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on number of Army Foundation College recruits that have been charged with being Absent Without Leave in the last 5 years

Ref: 2022-08002 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on GIA pay

Ref: 2022-08640 PDF, 112 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Land Rover Wolf TUM

Ref: 2022-09445 PDF, 2.2 MB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for minutes, agendas and briefing materials for meetings of the Army's management board 2021

Ref: 2022-00168 PDF, 613 KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on the assessment of the United States Army’s M855A1 Enhanced Performance Round (EPR)

Ref: 2022-09114 PDF, 151 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on ex military Land Rover

Ref: 2022-09893 PDF, 139 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Land Rover 46KF57

Ref: 2022-10130 PDF, 203 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for a copy of the Army Heritage Strategy and Army Museums Policy

Ref: 2022-09370 PDF, 236 KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on resettlement grant 2022

Ref: 2022-09064 PDF, 86.9 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-09448 PDF, 1.48 MB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on ex Army Land Rover Wolf 90

Ref: 2022-09831 PDF, 2.21 MB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on Royal Artillery Hunt

Ref: 2022-09048 PDF, 451 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for data on staff at RAF Wittering

Ref: 2022-09178 PDF, 676 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on the Defence Disposal Database

Ref: 2022-09171 PDF, 19 MB, 84 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 5).

Published 20 January 2023

Related content