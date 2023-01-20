FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 5)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 5).
Documents
Request for information on medal roll for the South Atlantic Medal
Ref: 2022-08911 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the deaths of Major David Anthony Storry and CFMN Brian David Hope
Ref: 2022-00804 PDF, 1.94 MB, 37 pages
Request for information relating to the death of Wilfred Wethers in Waringstown
Ref: 2022-02896 PDF, 3.73 MB, 54 pages
Request for data on number of Army Foundation College recruits that have been charged with being Absent Without Leave in the last 5 years
Ref: 2022-08002 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on GIA pay
Ref: 2022-08640 PDF, 112 KB, 1 page
Request for information on Land Rover Wolf TUM
Ref: 2022-09445 PDF, 2.2 MB, 7 pages
Request for minutes, agendas and briefing materials for meetings of the Army's management board 2021
Ref: 2022-00168 PDF, 613 KB, 8 pages
Request for information on the assessment of the United States Army’s M855A1 Enhanced Performance Round (EPR)
Ref: 2022-09114 PDF, 151 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ex military Land Rover
Ref: 2022-09893 PDF, 139 KB, 5 pages
Request for information on Land Rover 46KF57
Ref: 2022-10130 PDF, 203 KB, 5 pages
Request for a copy of the Army Heritage Strategy and Army Museums Policy
Ref: 2022-09370 PDF, 236 KB, 10 pages
Request for information on resettlement grant 2022
Ref: 2022-09064 PDF, 86.9 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-09448 PDF, 1.48 MB, 12 pages
Request for information on ex Army Land Rover Wolf 90
Ref: 2022-09831 PDF, 2.21 MB, 7 pages
Questions on Royal Artillery Hunt
Ref: 2022-09048 PDF, 451 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on staff at RAF Wittering
Ref: 2022-09178 PDF, 676 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the Defence Disposal Database
Ref: 2022-09171 PDF, 19 MB, 84 pages
Details
