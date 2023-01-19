FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 4)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 4).

Ministry of Defence
19 January 2023

Request for MOD registration number for a Layland daf T244

Ref: 2022-08804 PDF, 183 KB, 6 pages

Request for AESP copies for the Combat Engineer Tractor FV180

Ref: 2022-07532 PDF, 32.9 MB, 426 pages

Request for data on how many British Army personnel have failed the fitness test by Gender from 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2022-09316 PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on hostile action and suicide deaths among UK Army soldiers

Ref: 2022-08903 PDF, 97.4 KB, 4 pages

Request for information and service history of Land Rover Defender 110-Truck Utility

Ref: 2022-08938 PDF, 1.55 MB, 7 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-09271 PDF, 660 KB, 2 pages

Request for service and deployment history of Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-09368 PDF, 268 KB, 7 pages

Request for information on Ministry of Defence Police current Ford Connect van details

Ref: 2022-06379 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Request for data from the Ministry of Defence Police on victims with English as a second language

Ref: 2022-06493 PDF, 146 KB, 6 pages

Request for data on number of arrests made by uniformed Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-06501 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police use of displinary information on ECRC's

Ref: 2022-06506 PDF, 148 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on gender breakdown of Ministry of Defence Police firearms officers

Ref: 2022-06507 PDF, 118 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement for B M Berry RAF

Ref: 2022-08233 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Seeking information on home workers in the Ministry of Defence from 2020 to 2022

Ref: 2022-08731 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding the Ministry of Defence's Spend/Transparency data

Ref: FOI2022-08266,08267,08274,08275 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

