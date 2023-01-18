FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 January 2023 (part 3)

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
18 January 2023

Documents

Request for data on how many Ministry of Defence Police recruits fail the initial course from 2020 to 2022

Ref: 2022-06329 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement of WW2 Army personnel

Ref: 2022-06986 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages

Questions on the structure and expenses of the Independent Complaints Panel (ICP)

Ref: 2022-07222 PDF, 142 KB, 2 pages

Seeking information about Veterans UK appeals

Ref: 2022-07534 PDF, 118 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on the Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) from 2020 to 2022

Ref: 2022-08070 PDF, 248 KB, 6 pages

Request for information on compound interest paid to veterans

Ref: 2022-07843 PDF, 2.14 MB, 15 pages

Seeking information about the late Flight Sergeant Robert Wilfred Johnson’s medal entitlement

Ref: 2022-07720 PDF, 112 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on the Gurkha Redundancy scheme between 2011-2014

Ref: 2022-08023 PDF, 3.42 MB, 153 pages

Request for Date in Service Certificate for Truck Cargo 4T 4X4 W/TAIL Lift

Ref: 2022-08639 PDF, 177 KB, 2 pages

Request for further information regarding MAN Support Vehicle Roll Over Protection

Ref: 2022-07075 PDF, 48.6 MB, 128 pages

Request for data on rank progression in the RAF

Ref: 2022-01319 PDF, 7.38 MB, 3 pages

Request for data on progression of rank from Sqn Ldr to Gp Capt in the RAF

Ref: 2022-01104 PDF, 563 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on career progression of RAF Logistics Driver

Ref: 2022-00094 PDF, 341 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on average career progression of RAF TG 1 A Tech

Ref: 2021-15677 PDF, 342 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on medical waviers relating to bowel disease

Ref: 2022-04258 PDF, 3.72 MB, 4 pages

Request for data on military service personnel suffering with leg injuries between 2011 and 2021

Ref: 2022-03510 PDF, 2.32 MB, 2 pages

Request for data on service personnel discharged due to brain or spinal injuries

Ref: 2022-02124 PDF, 3.58 MB, 3 pages

Details

Published 18 January 2023

