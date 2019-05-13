FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 May 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 May 2019
Documents
Information regarding boots issued to MOD Police at 23 January 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/00235 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding sexual assaults in MOD schools from 2013 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/00594 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Information regarding appointment holder of assistant chief of staff ships at 2 April 2019
Ref: Navy 2019/03296 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding named positions in MOD schools at 18 March 2019
Ref: Army 2019/03545 PDF, 78.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding combined cadet forces in UK schools at 21 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/03624 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages
Information regarding crimes resolved using community resolutions from 2016 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/00577 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Lost electronic devices from MOD Police from 2017 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/00923 PDF, 223KB, 2 pages
Disciplinary action against MOD Police personnel from 2015 to 8 January 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/00389 PDF, 233KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MOD support for Armed Forces Day at 20 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/13955 PDF, 48.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding coloured vapour used by Red Arrows at 1 March 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/02712 PDF, 258KB, 2 pages
Information regarding running costs of named aircraft and quick reaction alerts (QRA) in 2018
Ref: RAF 2019/03517 PDF, 311KB, 2 pages
Information regarding paint schemes on three Tornado aircraft at 28 February 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/02669 PDF, 10.3MB, 5 pages
Information regarding named service medals at 17 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/03358 PDF, 60.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding air cadet management board meetings in 2018
Ref: RAF 2019/01715 PDF, 1.81MB, 86 pages
Information regarding crimes committed by service personnel from 2015 to 16 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/03367 PDF, 70.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Armed Forces Covenant at 25 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/04163 PDF, 64.3KB, 1 page
MOD police expenditure on personal protective equipment from 2015 to 31 March 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/12833 PDF, 228KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces kit failures at 25 March 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/03795 PDF, 859KB, 4 pages
Information regarding financial support towards funeral costs for deceased MOD Police officers at 14 January 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/00384 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding car thefts in MOD Police constabularies from 2017 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/00763 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages
