FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 May 2019

Information regarding boots issued to MOD Police at 23 January 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/00235 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding sexual assaults in MOD schools from 2013 to 2018

Ref: MDP 2019/00594 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Information regarding appointment holder of assistant chief of staff ships at 2 April 2019

Ref: Navy 2019/03296 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding named positions in MOD schools at 18 March 2019

Ref: Army 2019/03545 PDF, 78.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding combined cadet forces in UK schools at 21 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/03624 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages

Information regarding crimes resolved using community resolutions from 2016 to 2018

Ref: MDP 2019/00577 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Lost electronic devices from MOD Police from 2017 to 2018

Ref: MDP 2019/00923 PDF, 223KB, 2 pages

Disciplinary action against MOD Police personnel from 2015 to 8 January 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/00389 PDF, 233KB, 3 pages

Information regarding MOD support for Armed Forces Day at 20 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/13955 PDF, 48.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding coloured vapour used by Red Arrows at 1 March 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/02712 PDF, 258KB, 2 pages

Information regarding running costs of named aircraft and quick reaction alerts (QRA) in 2018

Ref: RAF 2019/03517 PDF, 311KB, 2 pages

Information regarding paint schemes on three Tornado aircraft at 28 February 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/02669 PDF, 10.3MB, 5 pages

Information regarding named service medals at 17 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/03358 PDF, 60.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding air cadet management board meetings in 2018

Ref: RAF 2019/01715 PDF, 1.81MB, 86 pages

Information regarding crimes committed by service personnel from 2015 to 16 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/03367 PDF, 70.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Armed Forces Covenant at 25 March 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/04163 PDF, 64.3KB, 1 page

MOD police expenditure on personal protective equipment from 2015 to 31 March 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/12833 PDF, 228KB, 2 pages

Armed Forces kit failures at 25 March 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/03795 PDF, 859KB, 4 pages

Information regarding financial support towards funeral costs for deceased MOD Police officers at 14 January 2019

Ref: MDP 2019/00384 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding car thefts in MOD Police constabularies from 2017 to 2018

Ref: MDP 2019/00763 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages

