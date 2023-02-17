FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 3)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 3).

Ministry of Defence
17 February 2023

Request for copy of minutes from the meeting between Veterans UK and the VAPC chairs

Ref: 2022-14325 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Questions on PTSD claims and diagnosis

Ref: 2022-14322 PDF, 268 KB, 3 pages

Requesting information about those who were full-time and reduced hours to part-time

Ref: 2022-12651 PDF, 418 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-08558 PDF, 1.16 MB, 7 pages

Request for information on ex military vehicle

Ref: 2022-08907 PDF, 254 KB, 6 pages

Request for copy of the Lives Experience Meeting minutes

Ref: 2022-14933 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Vexatious Listings

Ref: 2022-14455 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Veterans UK and their Medical Advisors

Ref: 2022-14329 PDF, 83 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

Ref: 2022-15384 PDF, 141 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on the MOD's current Contact Centre solution

Ref: 2022-11463 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Questions on qualifications and registration checks performed on medical advisors

Ref: 2022-15307 PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on recent Veterans UK meeting

Ref: 2022-15244 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Questions on specialised Medical Advisors

Ref: 2022-14326 PDF, 82.8 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on deferred AFPS pensions

Ref: 2022-14457 PDF, 60.7 KB, 3 pages

Questions on property sold to the MOD

Ref: 2022-03450 PDF, 1.31 MB, 45 pages

Request for data on Medical Deployability Standards

Ref: 2022-01660 PDF, 3.99 MB, 3 pages

Request for information on personal award

Ref: 2023-00465 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on staff relocation

Ref: 2023-00278 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages

