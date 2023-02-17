FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 3).
Documents
Request for copy of minutes from the meeting between Veterans UK and the VAPC chairs
Ref: 2022-14325 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Questions on PTSD claims and diagnosis
Ref: 2022-14322 PDF, 268 KB, 3 pages
Requesting information about those who were full-time and reduced hours to part-time
Ref: 2022-12651 PDF, 418 KB, 4 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-08558 PDF, 1.16 MB, 7 pages
Request for information on ex military vehicle
Ref: 2022-08907 PDF, 254 KB, 6 pages
Request for copy of the Lives Experience Meeting minutes
Ref: 2022-14933 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Questions on Vexatious Listings
Ref: 2022-14455 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Veterans UK and their Medical Advisors
Ref: 2022-14329 PDF, 83 KB, 2 pages
Questions on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2022-15384 PDF, 141 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on the MOD's current Contact Centre solution
Ref: 2022-11463 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Questions on qualifications and registration checks performed on medical advisors
Ref: 2022-15307 PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on recent Veterans UK meeting
Ref: 2022-15244 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
Questions on specialised Medical Advisors
Ref: 2022-14326 PDF, 82.8 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on deferred AFPS pensions
Ref: 2022-14457 PDF, 60.7 KB, 3 pages
Questions on property sold to the MOD
Ref: 2022-03450 PDF, 1.31 MB, 45 pages
Request for data on Medical Deployability Standards
Ref: 2022-01660 PDF, 3.99 MB, 3 pages
Request for information on personal award
Ref: 2023-00465 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on staff relocation
Ref: 2023-00278 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
Details
