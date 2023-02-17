FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 2).
Documents
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2023-01515 PDF, 315 KB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on 999 calls
Ref: 2022-11440 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on accidents involving a mopeds and motorcycles
Ref: 2022-11542 PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information MDP Head of Transport
Ref: 2022-11693 PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on number of officers sick on Christmas day
Ref: 2022-11698 PDF, 221 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Assistant Chief Firearms Instructors
Ref: 2022-11839 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on police uplift programme and recruitment process
Ref: 2022-12144 PDF, 147 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions relating to non-academic job titles of paid employees
Ref: 2022-12240 PDF, 130 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on offensive messages sent by MDP officers
Ref: 2022-12275 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on MDP fleet vehicles
Ref: 2022-12333 PDF, 183 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on violent disorder charges
Ref: 2022-12490 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on MDP social media management and monitoring tool supplier
Ref: 2022-12572 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on training trauma and its impacts
Ref: 2022-12576 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on complaints against MOD police officers
Ref: 2022-12578 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on MDP spending on rainbow cars
Ref: 2022-12579 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023 (part 2).