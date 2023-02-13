FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2023
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023.
Documents
Request for information on Landrover Defender Wolf TUL
Ref: 2022-07066 PDF, 7.84 MB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-07032 PDF, 291 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information of vehicle history of Landrover Defender Wolf TUL
Ref: 2022-07037 PDF, 1.61 MB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on DE&S contracts
Ref: 2022-05948 PDF, 6.9 MB, 62 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for operating information on CVR(T)(D) Spartan vehicles
Ref: 2022-05676 PDF, 9.04 MB, 335 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Land Rover Defender Wolf SWB
Ref: 2022-07007 PDF, 34.6 MB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on 1 PWRR
Ref: 2022-04890 PDF, 126 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Land Rover 05 KD 56
Ref: 2022-07948 PDF, 167 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on exit payments higher than the £95,000
Ref: 2022-11611 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on spend and contract description for Boxxe contract
Ref: 2023-01169 PDF, 54.6 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2023-01292 PDF, 3.11 MB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on UKHO contracts
Ref: 2022-10755 PDF, 127 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on UKHO equality, diversity, and inclusivity
Ref: 2022-10696 PDF, 37.2 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on UKHO Cyber Insurance spending
Ref: 2023-01193 PDF, 62.7 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on UKHO project
Ref: 2022-15252 PDF, 197 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on general munitions packaging support solution contracts
Ref: 2023-01011 PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023.