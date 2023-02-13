FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 February 2023

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 February 2023.

Ministry of Defence
13 February 2023

Request for information on Landrover Defender Wolf TUL

Ref: 2022-07066 PDF, 7.84 MB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-07032 PDF, 291 KB, 2 pages

Request for information of vehicle history of Landrover Defender Wolf TUL

Ref: 2022-07037 PDF, 1.61 MB, 7 pages

Request for information on DE&S contracts

Ref: 2022-05948 PDF, 6.9 MB, 62 pages

Request for operating information on CVR(T)(D) Spartan vehicles

Ref: 2022-05676 PDF, 9.04 MB, 335 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Defender Wolf SWB

Ref: 2022-07007 PDF, 34.6 MB, 7 pages

Questions on 1 PWRR

Ref: 2022-04890 PDF, 126 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on Land Rover 05 KD 56

Ref: 2022-07948 PDF, 167 KB, 2 pages

Questions on exit payments higher than the £95,000

Ref: 2022-11611 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on spend and contract description for Boxxe contract

Ref: 2023-01169 PDF, 54.6 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2023-01292 PDF, 3.11 MB, 21 pages

Request for information on UKHO contracts

Ref: 2022-10755 PDF, 127 KB, 10 pages

Questions on UKHO equality, diversity, and inclusivity

Ref: 2022-10696 PDF, 37.2 KB, 3 pages

Questions on UKHO Cyber Insurance spending

Ref: 2023-01193 PDF, 62.7 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on UKHO project

Ref: 2022-15252 PDF, 197 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on general munitions packaging support solution contracts

Ref: 2023-01011 PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages

