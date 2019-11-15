FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 November 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 November 2019.
Information regarding meeting between Michael Fallon and the then Defence Secretary in December 2014
Ref: MOD: 2019/07185 PDF, 62.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a full list of tail codes and tail numbers about UK military aircraft (Annex A)
Ref: MOD: 2019/10288 PDF, 133KB, 9 pages
Information regarding a full list of tail codes and tail numbers about UK military aircraft
Ref: MOD: 2019/10288 PDF, 156KB, 2 pages
Information regarding occassions when Royal Navy ships have been activated by Russian vessels approaching UK
Ref: MOD: 2019/11158 PDF, 64.9KB, 2 pages
Request of information regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) issued to Non Specialist officers within the force
Ref: MDP: 2019/05595 PDF, 84.9KB, 2 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 3 part 2)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 2.69MB, 174 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 3 part 1)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 1.67MB, 106 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 2 part 2)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 2.16MB, 134 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 2 part 1)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 991KB, 34 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 1)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 375KB, 14 pages
Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 65.5KB, 2 pages
Request of information for 2008 incident report - (Report)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07893 PDF, 3.75MB, 18 pages
Request of information for 2008 incident report
Ref: DE&S: 2019/07893 PDF, 75.6KB, 2 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 5)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 5.69MB, 194 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 4)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.58MB, 120 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 3)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 2.73MB, 90 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 2)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.48MB, 140 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 1)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.01MB, 117 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-512 (Annex A)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 3.52MB, 148 pages
Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-512 and 2320-D-122-522 (letter)
Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 611KB, 2 pages
