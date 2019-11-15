FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 November 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 November 2019.

Published 15 November 2019
Documents

Information regarding meeting between Michael Fallon and the then Defence Secretary in December 2014 Annex A

PDF, 1010KB, 14 pages

Information regarding meeting between Michael Fallon and the then Defence Secretary in December 2014

Ref: MOD: 2019/07185 PDF, 62.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a full list of tail codes and tail numbers about UK military aircraft (Annex A)

Ref: MOD: 2019/10288 PDF, 133KB, 9 pages

Information regarding a full list of tail codes and tail numbers about UK military aircraft

Ref: MOD: 2019/10288 PDF, 156KB, 2 pages

Information regarding occassions when Royal Navy ships have been activated by Russian vessels approaching UK

Ref: MOD: 2019/11158 PDF, 64.9KB, 2 pages

Request of information regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) issued to Non Specialist officers within the force

Ref: MDP: 2019/05595 PDF, 84.9KB, 2 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 3 part 2)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 2.69MB, 174 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 3 part 1)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 1.67MB, 106 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 2 part 2)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 2.16MB, 134 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 2 part 1)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 991KB, 34 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System (Item 1)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 375KB, 14 pages

Request regarding copies of documents relating to the Shoracre Radio System

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07953 PDF, 65.5KB, 2 pages

Request of information for 2008 incident report - (Report)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07893 PDF, 3.75MB, 18 pages

Request of information for 2008 incident report

Ref: DE&S: 2019/07893 PDF, 75.6KB, 2 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 5)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 5.69MB, 194 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 4)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.58MB, 120 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 3)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 2.73MB, 90 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 2)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.48MB, 140 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-522 (Annex B Part 1)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 4.01MB, 117 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-512 (Annex A)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 3.52MB, 148 pages

Request of information of AESP 2320-D-122-512 and 2320-D-122-522 (letter)

Ref: DE&S: 2019/06967 PDF, 611KB, 2 pages

Details

