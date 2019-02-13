FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 February 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 February 2019

Published 13 February 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding reasonable adjustments in MOD Police at 20 September 2018

Ref: MDP 2018/11902 PDF, 311KB, 3 pages

Information regarding MOD vehicle with registration number 87B3735 at 20 November 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/15350 PDF, 2.06MB, 2 pages

Email threads by inter MOD departments which relate to FOI2018/03829

Ref: DE&S 2018/14663 PDF, 3.75MB, 28 pages

Information regarding RAF aircraft tail numbers at 3 December 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/15368 PDF, 791KB, 11 pages

Information regarding mental health in the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13527 PDF, 527KB, 2 pages

Armed forces personnel under age of 18 medically discharged for mental health reasons from 2014 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13747 PDF, 654KB, 2 pages

Information regarding recruitment rates by nationality from 2014 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/14659 PDF, 473KB, 3 pages

Information regarding Fijian soldiers and PTSD related compensation from 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/14978 PDF, 518KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding Armed Forces personnel registered at various community mental health centres at 1 October 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15213 PDF, 920KB, 3 pages

Tuberculosis cases in the Armed Forces from 2010 to 31 March 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13013 PDF, 774KB, 4 pages

Information submitted by treetop trek to DIO regarding Thirlmere zip wire development proposal

Ref: DIO 2018/02868 PDF, 160KB, 4 pages

Information regarding MOD service family accommodation from 2013 to 31 March 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/03465 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Information regarding various specified MOD car parks at 13 March 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/03745 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages

Financial claims by military personnel occupying service family accommodation against CarillionAmey from August 2015 to 4 January 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/03821 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

Information regarding use of metal detectors on MOD properties at 18 August 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/10724 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD owned land in Kent at 20 August 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/10774 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Armed Forces training and MOD training areas at 24 August 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/10905 PDF, 204KB, 4 pages

Information regarding military exercises conducted from 22 February 2017 to 26 February 2016 in the South Wales area

Ref: DIO 2018/10907 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages

MOD owned dwellings within CT21 postcode area at 6 September 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/11430 PDF, 88.1KB, 1 page

Information regarding MOD method for storing and managing data at 6 October 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/12338 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages

No information held regarding military training at specified MOD location as at 11 October 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/12728 PDF, 99.1KB, 2 pages

No information held regarding specified MOD properties at 26 October 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/13649 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

Deployments and Medical standards in the Armed Forces at 1 April 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15895 PDF, 207KB, 4 pages

Information regarding murder of James Albert Frazer on 30 August 1975

Ref: Army 2018/12629 PDF, 976KB, 7 pages

Imagery of stated MOD sites at 20 November 2018

Ref: Army 2018/14687 PDF, 2.76MB, 2 pages

Role of women in stated Army regiments from 1973 to 17 December 2018

Ref: Army 2018/14799 PDF, 10.9MB, 2 pages

Information regarding Ulster Defence Regiment personnel from 1988 to 1992

Ref: Army 2018/15240 PDF, 10.8MB, 2 pages

Information regarding non-UK EU nationals in the MOD from 2016 to 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/09481 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD staff in Scotland at 12 November 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/14242 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD contracts with specified company at 17 December 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/15980 PDF, 1.74MB, 2 pages

Information regarding death of William Morrison 17 April 1982

Ref: Army 2018/13835 PDF, 10.8MB, 5 pages

IX B squadron conversion to Typhoon aircraft at 21 December 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/16194 PDF, 208KB, 2 pages

Correspondence between Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and MOD or MOJ on Iraq historic allegations team at 7 November 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/14074 PDF, 32.3MB, 245 pages

MOD transactions over £25000 at 7 November 2018

Ref: UKHO 2018/11055 PDF, 91.7KB, 1 page

Organisational status of the Red Arrows in the RAF at 11 January 2019

Ref: RAF 2019/00561 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a Royal Ordnance site in Leeds at 30 August 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/11833 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Armed Forces compensation scheme from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/12081 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Information regarding medal entitlement for named RAF Officer at 29 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/12156 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages

Total cost to issue Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM) at 2 November 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/13817 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Medal entitlements for named service personnel at 1 November 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/14507 PDF, 263KB, 4 pages

Information regarding radon gas tests on stated MOD properties at 2 January 2019

Ref: DE&S 2019/00225 PDF, 1.12MB, 1 page

Information regarding contractors involved in defence business location strategy project 21 August 2018 to 27 September 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/13035 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Tri-service pension codes April 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/15465 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

RAF support to police at Gatwick Airport 20 December 2018

Ref: RAF 2018/16252 PDF, 210KB, 2 pages

Information regarding late entry (LE) commissions into the adjutant general’s corps (AGC) 2017 and 2018

Ref: Army 2018/15675 PDF, 302KB, 3 pages

UKHO pay ranges at 19 January 2019

Ref: UKHO 2019/00584 PDF, 471KB, 3 pages

Information regarding special regular service at 4 April 2018

Ref: Army 2018/04896 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages

British military presence in Yemen at 15 January 2019

Ref: HOCS 2019/00641 PDF, 68.4KB, 2 pages

MMA organisation chart at 20 December 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/16268 PDF, 434KB, 2 pages

Information on UKHO's Mobile Phones contract at 10 January 2019

Ref: UKHO 2019/00593 PDF, 369KB, 3 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 February 2019

Published 13 February 2019

Related content