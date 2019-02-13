FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 11 February 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 11 February 2019
Documents
Information regarding reasonable adjustments in MOD Police at 20 September 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/11902 PDF, 311KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MOD vehicle with registration number 87B3735 at 20 November 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15350 PDF, 2.06MB, 2 pages
Email threads by inter MOD departments which relate to FOI2018/03829
Ref: DE&S 2018/14663 PDF, 3.75MB, 28 pages
Information regarding RAF aircraft tail numbers at 3 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/15368 PDF, 791KB, 11 pages
Information regarding mental health in the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13527 PDF, 527KB, 2 pages
Armed forces personnel under age of 18 medically discharged for mental health reasons from 2014 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13747 PDF, 654KB, 2 pages
Information regarding recruitment rates by nationality from 2014 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/14659 PDF, 473KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Fijian soldiers and PTSD related compensation from 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/14978 PDF, 518KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding Armed Forces personnel registered at various community mental health centres at 1 October 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15213 PDF, 920KB, 3 pages
Tuberculosis cases in the Armed Forces from 2010 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13013 PDF, 774KB, 4 pages
Information submitted by treetop trek to DIO regarding Thirlmere zip wire development proposal
Ref: DIO 2018/02868 PDF, 160KB, 4 pages
Information regarding MOD service family accommodation from 2013 to 31 March 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/03465 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Information regarding various specified MOD car parks at 13 March 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/03745 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages
Financial claims by military personnel occupying service family accommodation against CarillionAmey from August 2015 to 4 January 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/03821 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Information regarding use of metal detectors on MOD properties at 18 August 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/10724 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD owned land in Kent at 20 August 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/10774 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Armed Forces training and MOD training areas at 24 August 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/10905 PDF, 204KB, 4 pages
Information regarding military exercises conducted from 22 February 2017 to 26 February 2016 in the South Wales area
Ref: DIO 2018/10907 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
MOD owned dwellings within CT21 postcode area at 6 September 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/11430 PDF, 88.1KB, 1 page
Information regarding MOD method for storing and managing data at 6 October 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/12338 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding military training at specified MOD location as at 11 October 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/12728 PDF, 99.1KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding specified MOD properties at 26 October 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/13649 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Deployments and Medical standards in the Armed Forces at 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15895 PDF, 207KB, 4 pages
Information regarding murder of James Albert Frazer on 30 August 1975
Ref: Army 2018/12629 PDF, 976KB, 7 pages
Imagery of stated MOD sites at 20 November 2018
Ref: Army 2018/14687 PDF, 2.76MB, 2 pages
Role of women in stated Army regiments from 1973 to 17 December 2018
Ref: Army 2018/14799 PDF, 10.9MB, 2 pages
Information regarding Ulster Defence Regiment personnel from 1988 to 1992
Ref: Army 2018/15240 PDF, 10.8MB, 2 pages
Information regarding non-UK EU nationals in the MOD from 2016 to 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09481 PDF, 129KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD staff in Scotland at 12 November 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/14242 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD contracts with specified company at 17 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15980 PDF, 1.74MB, 2 pages
Information regarding death of William Morrison 17 April 1982
Ref: Army 2018/13835 PDF, 10.8MB, 5 pages
IX B squadron conversion to Typhoon aircraft at 21 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/16194 PDF, 208KB, 2 pages
Correspondence between Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and MOD or MOJ on Iraq historic allegations team at 7 November 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/14074 PDF, 32.3MB, 245 pages
MOD transactions over £25000 at 7 November 2018
Ref: UKHO 2018/11055 PDF, 91.7KB, 1 page
Organisational status of the Red Arrows in the RAF at 11 January 2019
Ref: RAF 2019/00561 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a Royal Ordnance site in Leeds at 30 August 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/11833 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Armed Forces compensation scheme from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/12081 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement for named RAF Officer at 29 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/12156 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
Total cost to issue Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM) at 2 November 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/13817 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlements for named service personnel at 1 November 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/14507 PDF, 263KB, 4 pages
Information regarding radon gas tests on stated MOD properties at 2 January 2019
Ref: DE&S 2019/00225 PDF, 1.12MB, 1 page
Information regarding contractors involved in defence business location strategy project 21 August 2018 to 27 September 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/13035 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Tri-service pension codes April 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/15465 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages
RAF support to police at Gatwick Airport 20 December 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/16252 PDF, 210KB, 2 pages
Information regarding late entry (LE) commissions into the adjutant general’s corps (AGC) 2017 and 2018
Ref: Army 2018/15675 PDF, 302KB, 3 pages
UKHO pay ranges at 19 January 2019
Ref: UKHO 2019/00584 PDF, 471KB, 3 pages
Information regarding special regular service at 4 April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/04896 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages
British military presence in Yemen at 15 January 2019
Ref: HOCS 2019/00641 PDF, 68.4KB, 2 pages
MMA organisation chart at 20 December 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/16268 PDF, 434KB, 2 pages
Information on UKHO's Mobile Phones contract at 10 January 2019
Ref: UKHO 2019/00593 PDF, 369KB, 3 pages
Details
