FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 June 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 June 2019.
Documents
Number of British children sent to Afghanistan and Iraq since 2007
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/12590 PDF, 265KB, 3 pages
Number of regular personnel from Commonwealth countries who left the Armed Forces
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01083 PDF, 276KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of military personnel who received compensation for any form of mental illness
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05353 PDF, 652KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of MOD personnel currently based in Scotland
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05433 PDF, 76.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of commonwealth veterans that live or have lived in Scotland since 2010 and the number of commonwealth veterans and their families that live or have lived in Scotland since 2010
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05359 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many ex-serving personnel accessed Career Transition Partnership (CTP) support between 2016 to 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05222 PDF, 391KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the location and co-ordinates of where radium 226 identified
Ref: DIO 2018/14811 PDF, 18.9MB, 135 pages
Information regarding the cost of road repairs between 2014 and 2019 to the Eastern and Western Sovereign Base Areas and the cost of repairs to Snake Road, Dhekella
Ref: DIO 2018/14167 PDF, 1.17MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the electricity cost for MOD Abbey wood South site between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/14336 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages
Information regarding who owns the housing at RAF Scampton
Ref: DIO 2018/13908 PDF, 736KB, 1 page
Information on whether a piece of land adjacent to Lower Minley Cottages, Minley Road, Blackwater, Surrey, GU17 9UD is owned by the MOD or the cottages
Ref: DIO 2018/02391 PDF, 93KB, 2 pages
Request for who has the responsibility for delivery of the MOD Existing Contracts Relating to Facilities Management NGEC Central
Ref: DIO 2019/05223 PDF, 1.44MB, 2 pages
Response regarding the purchase of a Mk 3 Osprey set of armour to be used at the Cadet Unit in Great Yarmouth
Ref: DE&S 2019/05949 PDF, 740KB, 2 pages
Body armour booklet
PDF, 610KB, 12 pages
Information regarding a section of MOD's accounting manual
Ref: DIO 2019/01696 PDF, 131KB, 3 pages
Enquiry regarding land and property belonging to the Ministry of Defence
Ref: DIO 2019/01349 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding if any UK Road Traffic Legislation applies to Ministry of Defence establishments
Ref: DIO 2019/01609 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages
Army equipment support publication (January 1995 (2))
PDF, 3.4MB, 20 pages
Army equipment support publication (January 1995)
PDF, 10.5MB, 46 pages
Army equipment support publication
PDF, 19.5MB, 114 pages
Information regarding the sale of Hyde Park barracks
Ref: DIO 2019/01573 PDF, 99.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the meet dates and places for Wiltshire Infantry Beagles
Ref: DIO 2019/01420 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages
Information regarding fencing and surfacing works of Friday woods car park in Colchester Essex
Ref: DIO 2019/05507 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD Lyneham base solar plant
Ref: DIO 2019/02143 PDF, 13.8MB, 44 pages
Information regarding the AFC commanding officers latest supervisory care risk assessment and first 6 week policy
Ref: Army 2019/05572 PDF, 1.01MB, 20 pages
Number of UK regular armed forces personnel as at 1 April 2019 by medical deployability standard and service
Ref: Def Stats 2019/06012 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages
Statistics on the number of veterans in the Newcastle/Gateshead area suffering from mental health illnesses or who are amputees
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05193 PDF, 961KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the numbers of suicides with british military veterans
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05332 PDF, 75.6KB, 2 pages
Number of service personnel based in Scotland on differing pay scales
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05056 PDF, 560KB, 2 pages
Number of military personnel on each rung of the armed forces pay scale that are stationed in Scotland
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03907 PDF, 75.2KB, 1 page
Total number of military and civilian personnel working in Scotland as of 1 April 2019
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/04831 PDF, 79.4KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD military and civilian personnel stationed in Scotland as of January 2019
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03906 PDF, 77.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of hospital inpatient admissions and the length of stay for UK armed forces forces personnel with mental health disorders
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03736 PDF, 694KB, 2 pages
Request for the number of claims made to the armed forces compensation scheme for which compensation was paid for a non-freezing cold injury for all tariff levels between 2009-2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/02670 PDF, 438KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the tariff under the AFCS awarded to service personnel who have suffered and claimed for the injury of cauda equina (2012-2016)
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01683 PDF, 682KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of armed forces personnel of any rank who have been medically discharged as a result of Brain Trauma injury
Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01339 PDF, 589KB, 2 pages
Details
