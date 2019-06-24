FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 June 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 June 2019.

Number of British children sent to Afghanistan and Iraq since 2007

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/12590 PDF, 265KB, 3 pages

Number of regular personnel from Commonwealth countries who left the Armed Forces

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01083 PDF, 276KB, 3 pages

Numbers of personnel from the British, Asian and minority ethnic communities serving in the military

PDF, 133KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of military personnel who received compensation for any form of mental illness

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05353 PDF, 652KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of MOD personnel currently based in Scotland

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05433 PDF, 76.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of commonwealth veterans that live or have lived in Scotland since 2010 and the number of commonwealth veterans and their families that live or have lived in Scotland since 2010

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05359 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many ex-serving personnel accessed Career Transition Partnership (CTP) support between 2016 to 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05222 PDF, 391KB, 2 pages

Response regarding whether cleaning waivers are offered on Service Family Accommodation (SFA) properties that have 'march-ins' during the hand-over process with the Amey Accommodation Officers

Ref: DIO 2018/14541 PDF, 1.04MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the location and co-ordinates of where radium 226 identified

Ref: DIO 2018/14811 PDF, 18.9MB, 135 pages

Information regarding the cost of road repairs between 2014 and 2019 to the Eastern and Western Sovereign Base Areas and the cost of repairs to Snake Road, Dhekella

Ref: DIO 2018/14167 PDF, 1.17MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the electricity cost for MOD Abbey wood South site between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/14336 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the sites of SFA accomodation in Birmingham or with a Birmingham postcode which is on license to, or held by, owned, rented, or managed by the MOD or its agents, servants or partner agencies

Ref: DIO 2018/14326 PDF, 1020KB, 2 pages

Information regarding who owns the housing at RAF Scampton

Ref: DIO 2018/13908 PDF, 736KB, 1 page

Information regarding the total number of unoccupied residential properties owned by the MOD in Scotland between 2013 to 2018 and the reasons for why they were unoccupied

Ref: DIO 2018/14304 PDF, 1.14MB, 2 pages

Information on whether a piece of land adjacent to Lower Minley Cottages, Minley Road, Blackwater, Surrey, GU17 9UD is owned by the MOD or the cottages

Ref: DIO 2018/02391 PDF, 93KB, 2 pages

Request for who has the responsibility for delivery of the MOD Existing Contracts Relating to Facilities Management NGEC Central

Ref: DIO 2019/05223 PDF, 1.44MB, 2 pages

Response regarding the purchase of a Mk 3 Osprey set of armour to be used at the Cadet Unit in Great Yarmouth

Ref: DE&S 2019/05949 PDF, 740KB, 2 pages

Body armour booklet

PDF, 610KB, 12 pages

Information regarding a section of MOD's accounting manual

Ref: DIO 2019/01696 PDF, 131KB, 3 pages

Enquiry regarding land and property belonging to the Ministry of Defence

Ref: DIO 2019/01349 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding if any UK Road Traffic Legislation applies to Ministry of Defence establishments

Ref: DIO 2019/01609 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages

Army equipment support publication (January 1995 (2))

PDF, 3.4MB, 20 pages

Army equipment support publication (January 1995)

PDF, 10.5MB, 46 pages

Army equipment support publication

PDF, 19.5MB, 114 pages

Information regarding the sale of Hyde Park barracks

Ref: DIO 2019/01573 PDF, 99.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the meet dates and places for Wiltshire Infantry Beagles

Ref: DIO 2019/01420 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

Information regarding fencing and surfacing works of Friday woods car park in Colchester Essex

Ref: DIO 2019/05507 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD Lyneham base solar plant

Ref: DIO 2019/02143 PDF, 13.8MB, 44 pages

Information regarding the AFC commanding officers latest supervisory care risk assessment and first 6 week policy

Ref: Army 2019/05572 PDF, 1.01MB, 20 pages

Number of UK regular armed forces personnel as at 1 April 2019 by medical deployability standard and service

Ref: Def Stats 2019/06012 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages

Statistics on the number of veterans in the Newcastle/Gateshead area suffering from mental health illnesses or who are amputees

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05193 PDF, 961KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the numbers of suicides with british military veterans

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05332 PDF, 75.6KB, 2 pages

Number of service personnel based in Scotland on differing pay scales

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/05056 PDF, 560KB, 2 pages

Number of military personnel on each rung of the armed forces pay scale that are stationed in Scotland

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03907 PDF, 75.2KB, 1 page

Total number of military and civilian personnel working in Scotland as of 1 April 2019

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/04831 PDF, 79.4KB, 2 pages

Number of MOD military and civilian personnel stationed in Scotland as of January 2019

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03906 PDF, 77.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of hospital inpatient admissions and the length of stay for UK armed forces forces personnel with mental health disorders

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/03736 PDF, 694KB, 2 pages

Request for the number of claims made to the armed forces compensation scheme for which compensation was paid for a non-freezing cold injury for all tariff levels between 2009-2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/02670 PDF, 438KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the tariff under the AFCS awarded to service personnel who have suffered and claimed for the injury of cauda equina (2012-2016)

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01683 PDF, 682KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of armed forces personnel of any rank who have been medically discharged as a result of Brain Trauma injury

Ref: Defence Statistics 2019/01339 PDF, 589KB, 2 pages

Published 24 June 2019