FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 10 December 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 10 December 2018
MOD personnel health and wellbeing strategy
Ref: HOCS 2017/09533 PDF, 419KB, 2 pages
Positive steroid test of UK service personnel from 1 October 2014 to 10 September 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09404 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
MOD banded Civil Service pay rates from August 2010 to August 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09359 PDF, 187KB, 5 pages
MOD senior Civil Service recruitment
Ref: HOCS 2017/09739 PDF, 81.7KB, 2 pages
MOD operational allowance for service personnel
Ref: HOCS 2017/09319 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages
Pennant numbers no longer in use at 25 May 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/07203 PDF, 43.2KB, 2 pages
Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff appointed June 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09264 PDF, 126KB, 1 page
No information held regarding veteran gateway at 6 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09000 PDF, 69.5KB, 2 pages
Sexual misconduct incidents by Armed Forces personnel from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2014
Ref: HOCS 2017/09065 PDF, 84.7KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding award to organisation “We’ll meet again” in Spring 2016 budget
Ref: HOCS 2017/09095 PDF, 116KB, 1 page
No information held regarding appointment of senior tribunal judges
Ref: HOCS 2017/09200 PDF, 198KB, 2 pages
Companies that attended Military Afloat Reach and Sustainability (MARS) Fleet Solid Support (FSS) industry day 5 June 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/01980 PDF, 198KB, 4 pages
Companies that attended the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) industry day 5 June 2018
No information held regarding incident involving Hunter T8 VW 397 in 1965
Ref: Navy 2018/07949 PDF, 44.9KB, 2 pages
Chances an Armed Forces new entrant completing each length of service before leaving at 19 June 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/08104 PDF, 102KB, 4 pages
UK Armed Forces personnel participation on Ex Bersama Shield 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/06439 PDF, 40.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding promotions boards for Royal Navy officers from 2007 to 2015
Ref: Navy 2018/06582 PDF, 381KB, 10 pages
Number of MOD issued personal electronic devices at 9 July 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/09040 PDF, 48.2KB, 2 pages
Payment of tax in Scotland by military personnel at 19 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09632 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Total litigation costs brought by Nuclear Test Veterans against MOD at 28 September 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09052 PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Silver Jubilee Medal at 13 September 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/08833 PDF, 77KB, 2 pages
Illegal organisations and Armed Forces personnel discharges
Ref: HOCS 2017/08817 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Numbers of International Defence Training (IDT) cadets that attended British defence training establishments from 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/08782 PDF, 151KB, 6 pages
Reports of sexual assault in the Armed Forces
Ref: HOCS 2018/03961 PDF, 141KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces personnel on the sex offenders register at 28 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/04537 PDF, 135KB, 3 pages
Section 22 regarding gender pay gap in the MOD at 30 August 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/08262 PDF, 182KB, 2 pages
Number of Armed Forces cadets from 2010 to 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/08011 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces medical discharges from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/07732 PDF, 233KB, 2 pages
Number of ex-service personnel registered homeless
Ref: HOCS 2017/07624 PDF, 156KB, 2 pages
Sexual assaults reported to service police from 21 July 2004 to 31 December 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/07470 PDF, 249KB, 3 pages
Number of illegal immigrants employed by MOD in 2012
Ref: HOCS 2017/07334 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages
Defence people mental health and wellbeing strategy 2017 to 2022
Ref: HOCS 2017/07595 PDF, 178KB, 2 pages
Civilian litigation status of outstanding claims to 1 November 2018
Ref: DJEP 2018/08796 PDF, 131KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD Civil Servants based at Whale Island under age of 50 at 31 March 2017
Ref: Navy 2018/06000 PDF, 43.7KB, 2 pages
List of titles of Feet Temporary Memoranda (FTM) supplied to HM Yacht Britannia as Royal Yacht Temporary Memoranda (RYTM) from 1995 to 1998
Ref: Navy 2018/06070 PDF, 49.6KB, 2 pages
Numbers of Armed Forces personnel failing compulsory drug testing (CDT) in 2017
Ref: DIO 2018/08949 PDF, 148KB, 4 pages
RAF personnel and MBA qualifications at 10 July 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/08670 PDF, 137KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding Republic of Ireland quick reaction alerts on 28 January 2015 and 20 February 2015
Ref: RAF 2018/9790 PDF, 56KB, 2 pages
MOD police and Multi-Stage Fitness Test (MSFT) results at 31 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/05258 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Wagtail UK Ltd
Ref: HOCS 2017/07153 PDF, 161KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces pension scheme 1975
Ref: HOCS 2017/07169 PDF, 238KB, 2 pages
UK Armed Forces Commonwealth recruitment
Ref: HOCS 2017/07020 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages
MOD job evaluation reports
Ref: HOCS 2017/06706 PDF, 167KB, 2 pages
UK Armed Forces social care work
Ref: HOCS 2017/06460 PDF, 169KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces reserve forces roles
Ref: HOCS 2017/06339 PDF, 173KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces diversity of recruitment plans
Ref: HOCS 2017/06152 PDF, 29.5KB, 2 pages
Sexual misconduct cases reported 2012 to 31 December 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/06052 PDF, 248KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces uniform for civilians
Ref: HOCS 2017/06020 PDF, 60.9KB, 2 pages
Rules of saluting in the Armed Forces
Ref: HOCS 2017/05935 PDF, 81KB, 2 pages
Suspension of Armed Forces police officers at 14 May 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/06477 PDF, 286KB, 3 pages
