FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 October 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 October 2018.
Medal entitlement awarded to named individual
Ref: HOCS 2018/06053 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Statistics on personnel registered as Black African ethnicity and Zimbabwean nationality from 1 April 1997 to 2003 and 1 October 2017
Ref: Army 2018/05822 PDF, 158KB, 3 pages
List of army visits to Greater London schools between 1 January 2015 and 18 April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/05500 PDF, 505KB, 17 pages
Number of regular and reserve officers in the reserve unit Lieutenant Colonel command appointments
Ref: Army 2018/00390 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages
Number of transfer personnel to the Adjutant General’s Corps, Staff and Personnel Support (AGS (SPS)) between 2014 and 2017
Ref: Army 2018-01616 PDF, 194KB, 4 pages
Number of promotions to named positions between April 2007 to March 2017
Ref: Army 2018/02501 PDF, 86.7KB, 3 pages
Information on Warrant Officers within the Royal Electrician and Mechanical Engineers between 2012 and 2017
Ref: Army 2018/04049 PDF, 187KB, 3 pages
List of British Army Garrisons and Installations in the UK and abroad excluding London District
Ref: Army 2018/03121 PDF, 97.2KB, 3 pages
Infantry soldiers with a medical category of Medically Limited Deployable (MLD) or Medically Non Deployable (MND) promoted to named ranks
Ref: Army 2018/04419 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Information on army reserve personnel and ranks between 2014 and 2016
Ref: Army 2018/01622 PDF, 187KB, 3 pages
Medal entitlement for named individual
Ref: HOCS 2018/05239 PDF, 143KB, 2 pages
Number of deliveries for named NSN after 20 April 2017
Ref: DE&S 2018/05877 PDF, 1000KB, 1 page
Information on the MOD Safeguarding team regarding wind turbines
Ref: RAF 2018/05816 PDF, 66.3KB, 2 pages
Request register pages for named vehicles
Ref: DE&S 2018/04913 PDF, 4.4MB, 7 pages
Copy of presentation used for Secretary of State’s visit to Defence Intelligence on 26 February 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/04834 PDF, 1.01MB, 13 pages
Information on authorisation documents for named Remoted Viewing (RV) study in 2001 and 2002
Ref: HOCS 2018/06453 PDF, 152KB, 2 pages
Request male and female personnel statistics within the Navy from October 2015 to October 2017
Ref: Navy 2018/04534 PDF, 373KB, 6 pages
Number of personnel treated at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) for spinal cord injuries between January 2007 and March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04895 PDF, 453KB, 2 pages
Number of Royal Logistics Corps medically downgraded to P7, Medically Not Deployable (MND) as at 1 May 2018
Ref: Army 2018/06544 PDF, 204KB, 1 page
Information on war memorials for casualties during World War I and World War II
Ref: Army 2018/07437 PDF, 3.26MB, 8 pages
Number of personnel medically discharged with a principle or contributory cause of brain injury between April 2012 and March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/05507 PDF, 404KB, 2 pages
Number of personnel leaving the Armed Forces between 1982 to 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/06138 PDF, 363KB, 2 pages
Information on deadline of report and cost of Defence Fire and Rescue Project 2018
Ref: Army 2018/06554 PDF, 282KB, 2 pages
Logistics (Catering Services, Delivery, Submarine) Specialisation Career information
Ref: Navy 2018/06571 PDF, 87.1KB, 4 pages
Information relating to the Cleeveland ACF camp to Northern Ireland 2017
Ref: Army 2018/08725 PDF, 2.41MB, 101 pages
Number of domestic abuse incidents reported to MOD Police between 12 April 2015 and 11 April 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/05703 PDF, 285KB, 4 pages
Information on MOD Police firearms training records
Ref: MDP 2018/05934 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages
Information on army and MOD engagement with charities
Ref: Army 2018/00523 PDF, 856KB, 2 pages
Number of ministerial visits to named MOD sites between 2016 and April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/01880 PDF, 803KB, 2 pages
Information on Royal Army Physical Training Corps (RAPTC) Late Entry (LE) Commission vacancies from 2013 to 2017
Ref: Army 2018/07083 PDF, 797KB, 3 pages
Number of failed fitness tests within names named Regiments and Guards between 2015 and 2017
Ref: Army 2018/02629 PDF, 833KB, 2 pages
Number of euthanised military horses between 2014 and 26 September 2018
Ref: Army 2018/11102 PDF, 194KB, 5 pages
