FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 February 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 February 2021.

Published 5 February 2021
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Request for a copy of the review of the Army Service Complaints Process

Ref: ArmySec/FOI2020/09594/W/W PDF, 206KB, 2 pages

Copy of the Review of the Army Service Complaints Process (Annex A)

Ref: ArmySec/FOI2020/09594/W/W PDF, 38.4MB, 182 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the current operational deployment, command and control structure of the UK’s Strategic Nuclear Deterrent capability

Ref: 2020/07970 PDF, 299KB, 4 pages

Request for a copy of MOD’s most recent policy on nuclear matters

Ref: 2020/08855 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages

Information regarding projects managed by the Defence Nuclear Organisation

Ref: 2020/08434 PDF, 258KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the report by the National Audit Office on The Defence Nuclear Enterprise: a landscape review from 22 May 2018

Ref: 2020/08434 PDF, 300KB, 6 pages

Information regarding UK’s response in the case of a nuclear attack

Ref: 2020/13846 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding the RAF Air Traffic Control branch

Ref: 2020/13496 PDF, 1.67MB, 3 pages

Information regarding former MOD Landrover registration NO AK98AB

Ref: 2021/00662 PDF, 300KB, 2 pages

Information regarding commonwealth soldiers and service personnel who have died in service especially those from Fiji and Nepal (Gurkhas)

Ref: 2020/12094 PDF, 123KB, 3 pages

Information regarding official start and end dates for each stage of the assessment including sift dates and other questions

Ref: 2020/12330 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages

Number of serving soldiers who have taken their own life since 2010 to 2021

Ref: ArmySec/D/N/FOI2020/10216 PDF, 215KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex-military vehicle and its date in service or disposable document

Ref: 2021/00906 PDF, 390KB, 2 pages

Question regarding does the MOD hold statistics about airmen that were killed during World War 2

Ref: 2021/14076 PDF, 518KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many veterans, or family members of personnel have applied for compensation through the Armed Forced Compensation Scheme for a blast traumatic brain injury

Ref: 2020/11960 PDF, 1020KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a memorial for service people that lost their life in the Brecon Beacons

Ref: 2020/13645 PDF, 774KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many UK Armed Forced UAV Personnel received an initial assessment of PTSD by MOD Mental Health Services in financial year 2019 to 2020

Ref: 2020/13722 PDF, 2.42MB, 4 pages

Information regarding a October 2020 expenses transparency document and a breakdown of what the money was spent on

Ref: 2021/00347 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Request for Army Records case of Reserve Constable William James Clifford Evans murdered by the IRA on 5 January 1976

Ref: 2020/03869 PDF, 589KB, 6 pages

Request copies of any available hard copy documents in relation to the murder of William Hutchinson on 22 August 1974 in Cabragh Co. Tyrone

Ref: 2020/05812 PDF, 608KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the overview of the relative merits of the winning bidders tender submission

Ref: 2020/13880 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the overview of the relative merits of the winning bidders tender submission (Annex A)

Ref: 2020/13880 View online Download CSV 21.8KB

Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 and over the last 5 years and other questions (Annex B)

Ref: 2020/12958 PDF, 500KB, 4 pages

Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 (Annex C)

Ref: 2020/12958 ODT, 80.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 (Annex D)

Ref: 2020/12958 PDF, 97KB, 3 pages

Information regarding financial compensation paid under the AFCS following illness claims for all medical disorders and PTSD between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2020

Ref: 2020/11962 PDF, 1.09MB, 3 pages

Number of uniformed service photographers by service and rating or rank

Ref: 2020/14006 PDF, 569KB, 3 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 February 2021.

Published 5 February 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do