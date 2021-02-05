FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 February 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 February 2021.
Request for a copy of the review of the Army Service Complaints Process
Ref: ArmySec/FOI2020/09594/W/W PDF, 206KB, 2 pages
Copy of the Review of the Army Service Complaints Process (Annex A)
Ref: ArmySec/FOI2020/09594/W/W PDF, 38.4MB, 182 pages
Information regarding the current operational deployment, command and control structure of the UK’s Strategic Nuclear Deterrent capability
Ref: 2020/07970 PDF, 299KB, 4 pages
Request for a copy of MOD’s most recent policy on nuclear matters
Ref: 2020/08855 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages
Information regarding projects managed by the Defence Nuclear Organisation
Ref: 2020/08434 PDF, 258KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the report by the National Audit Office on The Defence Nuclear Enterprise: a landscape review from 22 May 2018
Ref: 2020/08434 PDF, 300KB, 6 pages
Information regarding UK’s response in the case of a nuclear attack
Ref: 2020/13846 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding the RAF Air Traffic Control branch
Ref: 2020/13496 PDF, 1.67MB, 3 pages
Information regarding former MOD Landrover registration NO AK98AB
Ref: 2021/00662 PDF, 300KB, 2 pages
Information regarding commonwealth soldiers and service personnel who have died in service especially those from Fiji and Nepal (Gurkhas)
Ref: 2020/12094 PDF, 123KB, 3 pages
Information regarding official start and end dates for each stage of the assessment including sift dates and other questions
Ref: 2020/12330 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages
Number of serving soldiers who have taken their own life since 2010 to 2021
Ref: ArmySec/D/N/FOI2020/10216 PDF, 215KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-military vehicle and its date in service or disposable document
Ref: 2021/00906 PDF, 390KB, 2 pages
Question regarding does the MOD hold statistics about airmen that were killed during World War 2
Ref: 2021/14076 PDF, 518KB, 1 page
Information regarding a memorial for service people that lost their life in the Brecon Beacons
Ref: 2020/13645 PDF, 774KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a October 2020 expenses transparency document and a breakdown of what the money was spent on
Ref: 2021/00347 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Request for Army Records case of Reserve Constable William James Clifford Evans murdered by the IRA on 5 January 1976
Ref: 2020/03869 PDF, 589KB, 6 pages
Request copies of any available hard copy documents in relation to the murder of William Hutchinson on 22 August 1974 in Cabragh Co. Tyrone
Ref: 2020/05812 PDF, 608KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the overview of the relative merits of the winning bidders tender submission
Ref: 2020/13880 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the overview of the relative merits of the winning bidders tender submission (Annex A)
Ref: 2020/13880 View online Download CSV 21.8KB
Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 and over the last 5 years and other questions (Annex B)
Ref: 2020/12958 PDF, 500KB, 4 pages
Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 (Annex C)
Ref: 2020/12958 ODT, 80.3KB
Information regarding UKHO’s bonus criteria for the Chief Executive for 2020 (Annex D)
Ref: 2020/12958 PDF, 97KB, 3 pages
Number of uniformed service photographers by service and rating or rank
Ref: 2020/14006 PDF, 569KB, 3 pages
