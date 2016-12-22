FOI release

Information on clothing issued to Army Cadet Force Cadets

Ref: Army FOI2016/11186 PDF, 111KB

Information on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) progression into the senior civil service

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09992 PDF, 219KB

Information on the long service and good conduct medal

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/10757 PDF, 216KB

Information on contribution in lieu of council tax (CILOCT) by service personnel in Northern Ireland

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11624 PDF, 237KB

Liability and strength of 77 Brigade

Ref: Army FOI2016/10962 PDF, 508KB

Maps of area of Chalgrove Airfield and the surrounding area (Annex A)

Ref: DIO FOI2016/05856 PDF, 533KB

Disciplinary offences by members of the Royal Navy submarine service from 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2015 (Annex A)

Ref: Navy FOI2016/11364 PDF, 150KB

Information on two MOD contracts and copy of the call to tender (Annex A)

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08535 PDF, 433KB

Information on byelaws at RAF Holbeach

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08670 PDF, 58.1KB

Copies of notification of the sale of Middlewick Ranges from MOD to Colchester Borough Council

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08796 PDF, 146KB

Information on the decision to close Fulwood Barracks, Preston

Ref: DIO FOI2016/01337 PDF, 79.2KB

Number of service family accommodation (SFA) properties in Northern Ireland

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11012 PDF, 73.3KB

Information on hunts and shoots on MOD land

Ref: DIO FOI2016/11014 PDF, 159KB

Total number of breaches of the section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 recorded by the MOD Police (MDP) for financial years between 2006 and 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/11535 PDF, 68KB

Number of ammunition technicians and ammunition technical officers assessed for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since 2009

Ref: Army FOI2016/11491 PDF, 45.9KB

Number and type of offences that resulted in cautions issued by the MOD Police (MDP) for financial years between 2011 and 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2016/10845 PDF, 69.4KB

Number of claims awarded under the war pension scheme for the condition radiation sickness

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/10946 PDF, 24.6KB

Number of personnel on MOD payroll system managed by non-departmental public bodies

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/10646 PDF, 22.2KB

Veterans UK definition of a veteran

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11130 PDF, 23.9KB

Number of South Atlantic medals without rosette issued since October 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/08664 PDF, 22.7KB

Information on armed forces fatalities from Chester-Le-Street from 1946 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/04377 PDF, 51.6KB

Information on military spouses recorded on joint personnel administration system

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09252 PDF, 36.2KB

No information held on non-British citizens within the armed forces

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/09241 PDF, 23.2KB

Information on misconduct hearings involving MOD Police (MDP) officers

Ref: MDP FOI2016/10942 PDF, 105KB

