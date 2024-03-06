FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 4 March 2024 (part 1)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 March 2024.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
6 March 2024

Documents

Information on female applicants for the role of Royal Marine Commando

Ref: 2020/03099

PDF, 182 KB, 4 pages

Information on Royal Navy posts 'ACOS Maritime Warfare' and 'Director people and training'

Ref: 2020/03197

PDF, 168 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy appointment of Deputy Commander Operations

Ref: 2020/03387

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to Royal Navy Engineering General Service (RNTM 01-021/17): sections FRI and PQP

Ref: 2020/04288

PDF, 234 KB, 4 pages

HMS Bristol disposal and replacement facilities

Ref: 2020/04657

PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy appointments: 'Commander Initial/Core Training and Recruitment', 'Assistant Chief of Staff People Capability' and Flotilla Commanders for Devonport and Portsmouth

Ref: 2020/04684

PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages

Information on Royal Navy training-related appointments

Ref: 2020/05057

PDF, 149 KB, 2 pages

Pay scales for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Ref: 2020/05066

PDF, 367 KB, 6 pages

Naval Service Recruiting Test results by ethnicity

Ref: 2019/00583

PDF, 342 KB, 6 pages

Assistant Chief of Staff (People Capability) vacancy

Ref: 2020/00691

PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 14 January to 17 December 2020

Ref: 2020/00736

PDF, 240 KB, 4 pages

Head of People Strategy, Royal Navy appointment

Ref: 2020/01129

PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 21 to 24 January 2020

Ref: 2020/01542

PDF, 230 KB, 4 pages

Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 28 to 31 January 2020

Ref: 2020/01545

PDF, 228 KB, 4 pages

Information on the Royal Navy position 'Commander, Initial/Core Training and Recruitment'

Ref: 2020/02009

PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy appointment of Assistant Chief of Staff Maritime Warfare

Ref: 2020/02646

PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Information on the trial of vegan menus on Royal Navy ships

Ref: 2020/02661

PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

Fuel expenditure of all Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships

Ref: 2020/02897

PDF, 190 KB, 4 pages

Information on the Personal Staff Officer to the Chief of Defence Staff (Royal Navy) appointment

Ref: 2020/09609

PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to Royal Navy senior appointments

Ref: 2020/09183

PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages

Plans for the building and grounds of Shandon House, Scotland

Ref: 2020/09245

PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

Gender diversity in senior positions within the Royal Navy

Ref: 2020/10787

PDF, 204 KB, 4 pages

Career data for a Royal Navy Medical Officer

Ref: 2020/11487

PDF, 310 KB, 6 pages

Director Develop position in Navy Command

Ref: 2020/12135

PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the Royal Navy Ratings Promotion Boards

Ref: 2020/12372

PDF, 134 KB, 2 pages

Health and Safety and Security incidents recorded at MOD Faslane: 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/12452

PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Career information for a Royal Navy/Royal Marine Medical Assistant

Ref: 2020/00251

PDF, 330 KB, 6 pages

Value of the contract with Deloitte for the Navy Command HQ Review

Ref: 2020/07241

PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy Logistic Officer intake and promotion stats

Ref: 2020/07448

PDF, 167 KB, 4 pages

Royal Navy Aircraft Handler career stats

Ref: 2020/07794

PDF, 329 KB, 6 pages

Royal Navy and Royal Marine officer promotions

Ref: 2020/08068

PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages

Career stats for a Royal Navy Warfare officer

Ref: 2020/08146

PDF, 220 KB, 4 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 March 2024.

Published 6 March 2024