FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 4 March 2024 (part 1)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 March 2024.
Information on female applicants for the role of Royal Marine Commando
Ref: 2020/03099
PDF, 182 KB, 4 pages
Information on Royal Navy posts 'ACOS Maritime Warfare' and 'Director people and training'
Ref: 2020/03197
PDF, 168 KB, 2 pages
Royal Navy appointment of Deputy Commander Operations
Ref: 2020/03387
PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Information relating to Royal Navy Engineering General Service (RNTM 01-021/17): sections FRI and PQP
Ref: 2020/04288
PDF, 234 KB, 4 pages
HMS Bristol disposal and replacement facilities
Ref: 2020/04657
PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Information on Royal Navy training-related appointments
Ref: 2020/05057
PDF, 149 KB, 2 pages
Pay scales for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Ref: 2020/05066
PDF, 367 KB, 6 pages
Naval Service Recruiting Test results by ethnicity
Ref: 2019/00583
PDF, 342 KB, 6 pages
Assistant Chief of Staff (People Capability) vacancy
Ref: 2020/00691
PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 14 January to 17 December 2020
Ref: 2020/00736
PDF, 240 KB, 4 pages
Head of People Strategy, Royal Navy appointment
Ref: 2020/01129
PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 21 to 24 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01542
PDF, 230 KB, 4 pages
Results data for the Potential Royal Marines Course (PRMC): 28 to 31 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01545
PDF, 228 KB, 4 pages
Information on the Royal Navy position 'Commander, Initial/Core Training and Recruitment'
Ref: 2020/02009
PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Royal Navy appointment of Assistant Chief of Staff Maritime Warfare
Ref: 2020/02646
PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
Information on the trial of vegan menus on Royal Navy ships
Ref: 2020/02661
PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages
Fuel expenditure of all Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships
Ref: 2020/02897
PDF, 190 KB, 4 pages
Information on the Personal Staff Officer to the Chief of Defence Staff (Royal Navy) appointment
Ref: 2020/09609
PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
Information relating to Royal Navy senior appointments
Ref: 2020/09183
PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages
Plans for the building and grounds of Shandon House, Scotland
Ref: 2020/09245
PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages
Gender diversity in senior positions within the Royal Navy
Ref: 2020/10787
PDF, 204 KB, 4 pages
Career data for a Royal Navy Medical Officer
Ref: 2020/11487
PDF, 310 KB, 6 pages
Director Develop position in Navy Command
Ref: 2020/12135
PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the Royal Navy Ratings Promotion Boards
Ref: 2020/12372
PDF, 134 KB, 2 pages
Health and Safety and Security incidents recorded at MOD Faslane: 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/12452
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
Career information for a Royal Navy/Royal Marine Medical Assistant
Ref: 2020/00251
PDF, 330 KB, 6 pages
Value of the contract with Deloitte for the Navy Command HQ Review
Ref: 2020/07241
PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
Royal Navy Logistic Officer intake and promotion stats
Ref: 2020/07448
PDF, 167 KB, 4 pages
Royal Navy Aircraft Handler career stats
Ref: 2020/07794
PDF, 329 KB, 6 pages
Royal Navy and Royal Marine officer promotions
Ref: 2020/08068
PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages
Career stats for a Royal Navy Warfare officer
Ref: 2020/08146
PDF, 220 KB, 4 pages
