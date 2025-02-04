FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 3 February 2025

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 February 2025.

Ministry of Defence
4 February 2025

Number of MOD civilian staff who received performance-related pay awards, bonuses, or equivalent - 2022 to date

Ref: 2024/15057

PDF, 1.3 MB, 3 pages

Number of career breaks secondments and loans approved and rejected in the last 12 months by each Top Level Budget area

Ref: 2024/09430

PDF, 574 KB, 4 pages

Issuing of WWII veteran medals to next of kin

Ref: 2024/12029

PDF, 867 KB, 2 pages

Nuclear test veterans approvals, denials and dispatching for UK and overseas broken down by veteran and next of kin

Ref: 2024/11062

PDF, 3.78 MB, 4 pages

Medal entitlement of late 43324 Squadron Leader

Ref: 2024/10254

PDF, 2.35 MB, 2 pages

Number of MOD civilian employees taking more than 7 days' absence without a fit note, total number of days lost in excess of the 7 days

Ref: 2024/12464

PDF, 5.63 MB, 2 pages

Medals awarded to WWII veteran

Ref: 2024/14231

PDF, 850 KB, 2 pages

Number of 3rd LS&GC(M) clasps awarded to all service personnel, total number of serving army recipients of the LS&GC(M) award

Ref: 2024/16140

PDF, 933 KB, 2 pages

WWII veteran war/military service medal entitlement and copy of medal card

Ref: 2024/14560

PDF, 854 KB, 2 pages

Examples of meals provided at RAF Lossiemouth and policy on dietary requirements

Ref: 2024/22376

PDF, 77.6 KB, 4 pages

Percentage of annual salary payable to an OMEC contract Ministry Guard Service guard for regular night shifts, weekend shifts and basic amount of salary payable if not working weekend or night shifts

Ref: 2024/21315

PDF, 300 KB, 2 pages

Details of personnel who fell in conflict from Oakenshaw in County Durham

Ref: 2024/23992

PDF, 990 KB, 2 pages

Number of photographers employed by the MOD and the cost - January 2024 to date

Ref: 2024/17933

PDF, 1.45 MB, 3 pages

Number of military police: 2014, 2019 and 2024

Ref: 2024/20171

PDF, 783 KB, 2 pages

Number of hazard warning/explosion warning labels put on Storm Shadow cruise missiles, cost of the labels and total cost to place on all Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Ref: 2024/22660

PDF, 495 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: oath details

Ref: 2024/17107

PDF, 76 KB, 3 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: reports and charges for sharing explicit images/videos that have been digitally manipulated

Ref: 2024/17417

PDF, 160 KB, 3 pages

Senior management, key posts, and directors of the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2024/17641

PDF, 79.7 KB, 2 pages

Number of rest days owed to Constables, Sergeants, Inspectors, and Chief Inspectors in the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2024/17682

PDF, 74.3 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: number of driving offences commited in 2023 and Jan - Oct 2024 linked with unsuitable footwear or clothing

Ref: 2024/18084

PDF, 73 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: incidents involving Illegal Entrants to the United Kingdom

Ref: 2024/18140

PDF, 73.4 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: statistics for theft in West Yorkshire

Ref: 2024/18619

PDF, 89.1 KB, 1 page

Ministry of Defence Police: number of individuals Released Under Investigation (RUI), released on bail, days RUI and details of offence and any further offences

Ref: 2024/19154

PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: information on the current Duty Management System contract and Human Resource Management System

Ref: 2024/19692

PDF, 77.1 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: list of all vehicles retired from force between January 2014 and September 2024

Ref: 2024/19695

PDF, 218 KB, 7 pages

Information on horses and dogs euthanised and rehomed by the Ministry of Defence

Ref: 2024/00699

PDF, 127 KB, 4 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: mental health leave and diagnoses

Ref: 2024/20283

PDF, 240 KB, 3 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: garden theft incidents in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by time of year and value of items stolen

Ref: 2024/20828

PDF, 72.9 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: uniform and equipment issued to new recruits

Ref: 2024/21220

PDF, 319 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: British Transport Police and Ministry of Defence operations at Reading Railway Station outside of AWE and legislation permitting these operations

Ref: 2024/21557

PDF, 157 KB, 3 pages

Ministry of Defence Police gross misconduct investigations

Ref: 2024/21619

PDF, 162 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: non-consensual intimate images

Ref: 2024/21981

PDF, 75 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: number of squatters evicted within their jurisdiction

Ref: 2024/21983

PDF, 90.3 KB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence Police: mental health queries

Ref: 2024/20003

PDF, 111 KB, 3 pages

Total number of days lost due to sick leave or mental health leave, total number of civil servants who required sick leave on mental health grounds

Ref: 2024/23613

PDF, 781 KB, 2 pages

Cancer-related diagnoses and deaths of helicopter crew due to fumes and related lawsuits

Ref: 2024/23742

PDF, 834 KB, 2 pages

Number of British Armed Forces personnel who served in an active combat role in Operation Herrick, Afghanistan (2002-2014)

Ref: 2024/22791

PDF, 938 KB, 2 pages

Information on MDP police dogs, dog handlers and dog trainers

Ref: 2024/17979

PDF, 440 KB, 5 pages

Ministry of Defence application checks for the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force

Ref: 2024/23895

PDF, 2.32 MB, 2 pages

MOD external job adverts and promotions

Ref: 2024/22718

PDF, 2.07 MB, 2 pages

Ministry of Defence annual leave policy for civil servants, including any leave entitlement in addition to holiday allowance and public holidays

Ref: 2024/23336

PDF, 748 KB, 3 pages

Number of suicides and suspected suicides by any personnel on all garrison grounds since 2020

Ref: 2024/23966

PDF, 132 KB, 4 pages

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 February 2025.

Published 4 February 2025

