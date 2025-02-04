FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 3 February 2025
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 February 2025.
Number of MOD civilian staff who received performance-related pay awards, bonuses, or equivalent - 2022 to date
Ref: 2024/15057
Number of career breaks secondments and loans approved and rejected in the last 12 months by each Top Level Budget area
Ref: 2024/09430
Issuing of WWII veteran medals to next of kin
Ref: 2024/12029
Nuclear test veterans approvals, denials and dispatching for UK and overseas broken down by veteran and next of kin
Ref: 2024/11062
Medal entitlement of late 43324 Squadron Leader
Ref: 2024/10254
Number of MOD civilian employees taking more than 7 days' absence without a fit note, total number of days lost in excess of the 7 days
Ref: 2024/12464
Medals awarded to WWII veteran
Ref: 2024/14231
Number of 3rd LS&GC(M) clasps awarded to all service personnel, total number of serving army recipients of the LS&GC(M) award
Ref: 2024/16140
WWII veteran war/military service medal entitlement and copy of medal card
Ref: 2024/14560
Examples of meals provided at RAF Lossiemouth and policy on dietary requirements
Ref: 2024/22376
Details of personnel who fell in conflict from Oakenshaw in County Durham
Ref: 2024/23992
Number of photographers employed by the MOD and the cost - January 2024 to date
Ref: 2024/17933
Number of military police: 2014, 2019 and 2024
Ref: 2024/20171
Ministry of Defence Police: oath details
Ref: 2024/17107
Ministry of Defence Police: reports and charges for sharing explicit images/videos that have been digitally manipulated
Ref: 2024/17417
Senior management, key posts, and directors of the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2024/17641
Number of rest days owed to Constables, Sergeants, Inspectors, and Chief Inspectors in the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2024/17682
Ministry of Defence Police: number of driving offences commited in 2023 and Jan - Oct 2024 linked with unsuitable footwear or clothing
Ref: 2024/18084
Ministry of Defence Police: incidents involving Illegal Entrants to the United Kingdom
Ref: 2024/18140
Ministry of Defence Police: statistics for theft in West Yorkshire
Ref: 2024/18619
Ministry of Defence Police: information on the current Duty Management System contract and Human Resource Management System
Ref: 2024/19692
Ministry of Defence Police: list of all vehicles retired from force between January 2014 and September 2024
Ref: 2024/19695
Information on horses and dogs euthanised and rehomed by the Ministry of Defence
Ref: 2024/00699
Ministry of Defence Police: mental health leave and diagnoses
Ref: 2024/20283
Ministry of Defence Police: garden theft incidents in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by time of year and value of items stolen
Ref: 2024/20828
Ministry of Defence Police: uniform and equipment issued to new recruits
Ref: 2024/21220
Ministry of Defence Police gross misconduct investigations
Ref: 2024/21619
Ministry of Defence Police: non-consensual intimate images
Ref: 2024/21981
Ministry of Defence Police: number of squatters evicted within their jurisdiction
Ref: 2024/21983
Ministry of Defence Police: mental health queries
Ref: 2024/20003
Total number of days lost due to sick leave or mental health leave, total number of civil servants who required sick leave on mental health grounds
Ref: 2024/23613
Cancer-related diagnoses and deaths of helicopter crew due to fumes and related lawsuits
Ref: 2024/23742
Number of British Armed Forces personnel who served in an active combat role in Operation Herrick, Afghanistan (2002-2014)
Ref: 2024/22791
Information on MDP police dogs, dog handlers and dog trainers
Ref: 2024/17979
Ministry of Defence application checks for the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force
Ref: 2024/23895
MOD external job adverts and promotions
Ref: 2024/22718
Ministry of Defence annual leave policy for civil servants, including any leave entitlement in addition to holiday allowance and public holidays
Ref: 2024/23336
Number of suicides and suspected suicides by any personnel on all garrison grounds since 2020
Ref: 2024/23966
