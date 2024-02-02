FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 29 January 2024

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 29 January 2024.

Ministry of Defence
2 February 2024

Documents

Process for claiming WWII campaign medals and the policy for their distribution

Ref: 2023/11332

PDF, 19.5 MB, 130 pages

Information on the deaths of UK Armed Forces personnel: 1 June 2022 to 31 October 2023

Ref: 2023/13761

PDF, 748 KB, 7 pages

Foreign nationals that have received a Nuclear Test Veteran (NTV) medal

Ref: 2023/13841

PDF, 188 KB, 2 pages

Data for MOD Police officers disciplined for misconduct in the last 5 years

Ref: 2023/13058

PDF, 103 KB, 3 pages

Information on MOD Police recruitment in 2022

Ref: 2023/12764

PDF, 95.3 KB, 3 pages

Unsocial hours pay for MOD Police

Ref: 2023/12593

PDF, 84.6 KB, 2 pages

Information on MOD Police dog attacks

Ref: 2023/12578

PDF, 77.1 KB, 3 pages

MOD Police firearms criteria and sergeant positions

Ref: 2023/12376

PDF, 89.6 KB, 2 pages

MOD Police vehicles: current fleet list and vehicles sold between 14 November 2022 and 5 September 2023

Ref: 2023/12175

PDF, 255 KB, 6 pages

MOD Police stalking protection orders

Ref: 2023/12085

PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages

Information on MOD Police officers' business interests and additional occupations

Ref: 2023/11903

PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages

Data for MOD Police sleeping on duty

Ref: 2023/11838

PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages

Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover wolf

Ref: 2023/11522

PDF, 931 KB, 17 pages

Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover GS

Ref: 2023/15909

PDF, 1.32 MB, 16 pages

Deceased service personnel with CV7 and CV12 postcodes

Ref: 2023/14061

PDF, 45 KB, 3 pages

Number of medal applications and distributions made under Freedom of Information legislation: veterans and next of kin

Ref: 2023/13995

PDF, 20.5 KB, 2 pages

Copy of the WWII medal card for a Royal Artillery veteran and their medal entitlement

Ref: 2023/15753

PDF, 262 KB, 3 pages

Private school funding paid by the UK military: 2013 to 2022

Ref: 2023/15358

PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

Overseas Nuclear Test Veteran (NTV) medal holders

Ref: 2023/15345

PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages

Information on the British Army garment 'Parka, Middle and hood'

Ref: 2023/16125

PDF, 1.71 MB, 19 pages

Compensation paid to Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) claimants for service-attributable non-freezing cold injuries (NFCI)

Ref: 2023/14236

PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages

Licence applications made and granted under the Protection of Military Remains Act (1986)

Ref: 2023/12734

PDF, 290 KB, 4 pages

MOD civil service staff working remotely overseas as approved by the MOD temporary working overseas concessions

Ref: 2023/11951

PDF, 275 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on two sold MOD aircraft

Ref: 2024/01156

PDF, 89.4 KB, 2 pages

Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover TUM

Ref: 2024/01352

PDF, 1.79 MB, 8 pages

Applications for the Nuclear Test Veterans (NTV) medal: approved, despatched and rejected

Ref: 2023/00124

PDF, 25.7 KB, 2 pages

