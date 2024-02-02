FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 29 January 2024
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 29 January 2024.
Documents
Process for claiming WWII campaign medals and the policy for their distribution
Ref: 2023/11332
PDF, 19.5 MB, 130 pages
Information on the deaths of UK Armed Forces personnel: 1 June 2022 to 31 October 2023
Ref: 2023/13761
PDF, 748 KB, 7 pages
Foreign nationals that have received a Nuclear Test Veteran (NTV) medal
Ref: 2023/13841
PDF, 188 KB, 2 pages
Data for MOD Police officers disciplined for misconduct in the last 5 years
Ref: 2023/13058
PDF, 103 KB, 3 pages
Information on MOD Police recruitment in 2022
Ref: 2023/12764
PDF, 95.3 KB, 3 pages
Unsocial hours pay for MOD Police
Ref: 2023/12593
PDF, 84.6 KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD Police dog attacks
Ref: 2023/12578
PDF, 77.1 KB, 3 pages
MOD Police firearms criteria and sergeant positions
Ref: 2023/12376
PDF, 89.6 KB, 2 pages
MOD Police vehicles: current fleet list and vehicles sold between 14 November 2022 and 5 September 2023
Ref: 2023/12175
PDF, 255 KB, 6 pages
MOD Police stalking protection orders
Ref: 2023/12085
PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
Information on MOD Police officers' business interests and additional occupations
Ref: 2023/11903
PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages
Data for MOD Police sleeping on duty
Ref: 2023/11838
PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages
Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover wolf
Ref: 2023/11522
PDF, 931 KB, 17 pages
Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover GS
Ref: 2023/15909
PDF, 1.32 MB, 16 pages
Deceased service personnel with CV7 and CV12 postcodes
Ref: 2023/14061
PDF, 45 KB, 3 pages
Number of medal applications and distributions made under Freedom of Information legislation: veterans and next of kin
Ref: 2023/13995
PDF, 20.5 KB, 2 pages
Copy of the WWII medal card for a Royal Artillery veteran and their medal entitlement
Ref: 2023/15753
PDF, 262 KB, 3 pages
Private school funding paid by the UK military: 2013 to 2022
Ref: 2023/15358
PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages
Overseas Nuclear Test Veteran (NTV) medal holders
Ref: 2023/15345
PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages
Information on the British Army garment 'Parka, Middle and hood'
Ref: 2023/16125
PDF, 1.71 MB, 19 pages
Compensation paid to Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) claimants for service-attributable non-freezing cold injuries (NFCI)
Ref: 2023/14236
PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages
Licence applications made and granted under the Protection of Military Remains Act (1986)
Ref: 2023/12734
PDF, 290 KB, 4 pages
MOD civil service staff working remotely overseas as approved by the MOD temporary working overseas concessions
Ref: 2023/11951
PDF, 275 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on two sold MOD aircraft
Ref: 2024/01156
PDF, 89.4 KB, 2 pages
Service history and maintenance records for a military Land Rover TUM
Ref: 2024/01352
PDF, 1.79 MB, 8 pages
Applications for the Nuclear Test Veterans (NTV) medal: approved, despatched and rejected
Ref: 2023/00124
PDF, 25.7 KB, 2 pages
Details
