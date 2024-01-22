FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 22 January 2024 (part 1)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 January 2024 (part 1).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
22 January 2024

Documents

Records that mention the excavation license for the 1943 Fairey Barracuda Torpedo Bomber

Ref: 2023/09270

PDF, 48.7 MB, 26 pages

Request for copies of two WWII medal card entries

Ref: 2023/08510

PDF, 1.09 MB, 3 pages

Request for a copy of AESP 0100-P-011-013

Ref: 2023/11848

PDF, 66.3 KB, 2 pages

Veterans Welfare Service policy on home visits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Ref: 2023/12927

PDF, 38.2 MB, 23 pages

Request for a copy of a WWII medal card entry

Ref: 2023/09782

PDF, 10.2 MB, 6 pages

Outstanding invoices from third parties billed to the MOD prior to 1 January 2019

Ref: 2023/12605

PDF, 24.9 KB, 2 pages

Career projection for a Corporal with 15 years Length of Service (LoS) in the RAF Police

Ref: 2023/12387

PDF, 336 KB, 3 pages

Average age of RAF Air Cadets (RAFACs)

Ref: 2023/12162

PDF, 718 KB, 5 pages

Information on RAF Regiment Profession training

Ref: 2023/12159

PDF, 324 KB, 2 pages

Rank information for RAF Survival Equipment Fitters

Ref: 2023/12040

PDF, 337 KB, 2 pages

Copy of Phase 2 EO Communications Electronics training at RAF Cosford and the training syllabus for Phase 2 EO Aerosystems

Ref: 2023/11309

PDF, 2.24 MB, 4 pages

MOD personnel on homeworking contracts

Ref: 2023/12769

PDF, 94.5 KB, 2 pages

Service personnel from Bedworth and Nuneaton lost post-WWII

Ref: 2023/13014

PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages

Service personnel that exceeded the annual allowance for pensions savings, and returned 'Form 15136L' and 'AFPS Form 17'

Ref: 2023/13034

PDF, 33.3 KB, 3 pages

Demographics of the Service Families Accommodation community

Ref: 2023/13095

PDF, 33.1 KB, 3 pages

UK Space Command appointment information

Ref: 2023/12607

PDF, 174 KB, 2 pages

Correspondence leading to RAF Dress Policy Steering Group allowing Commandant Air Cadets to wear 2* accoutreuments

Ref: 2023/12164

PDF, 746 KB, 16 pages

Correspondence relating to the Military Skills Sprint in the last 6 months

Ref: 2023/12341

PDF, 505 KB, 6 pages

Visual requirements for an Aircraft Technician (Mechanical) in the RAF

Ref: 2023/12574

PDF, 122 KB, 1 page

Intake of RAF Intelligence Officers in the last 3 financial years

Ref: 2023/12792

PDF, 123 KB, 1 page

Request for copies of RAF Air Cadet (RAFAC) documents and Training Orders

Ref: 2023/14080

PDF, 856 KB, 14 pages

MOD staff working remotely overseas in the last year

Ref: 2023/10882

PDF, 144 KB, 4 pages

Overpayments made to MOD employees in last 3 financial years, identified by Shared Servies Connected Ltd

Ref: 2023/12736

PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages

Longer Separation Allowance (LSA) queries received by the Pay and Personnel Casework & Complaint team

Ref: 2023/13593

PDF, 20.6 KB, 1 page

Correct method for wearing woolen wristlets

Ref: 2023/15121

PDF, 441 KB, 2 pages

Use of British Forces Post Office (BFPO) to operate a business

Ref: 2023/14839

PDF, 611 KB, 2 pages

Information for an ex-MOD Landrover

Ref: 2023/15273

PDF, 4.52 MB, 18 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 January 2024.

Published 22 January 2024

Related content