FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 22 January 2024 (part 1)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 January 2024 (part 1).
Documents
Records that mention the excavation license for the 1943 Fairey Barracuda Torpedo Bomber
Ref: 2023/09270
PDF, 48.7 MB, 26 pages
Request for copies of two WWII medal card entries
Ref: 2023/08510
PDF, 1.09 MB, 3 pages
Request for a copy of AESP 0100-P-011-013
Ref: 2023/11848
PDF, 66.3 KB, 2 pages
Veterans Welfare Service policy on home visits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Ref: 2023/12927
PDF, 38.2 MB, 23 pages
Request for a copy of a WWII medal card entry
Ref: 2023/09782
PDF, 10.2 MB, 6 pages
Outstanding invoices from third parties billed to the MOD prior to 1 January 2019
Ref: 2023/12605
PDF, 24.9 KB, 2 pages
Career projection for a Corporal with 15 years Length of Service (LoS) in the RAF Police
Ref: 2023/12387
PDF, 336 KB, 3 pages
Average age of RAF Air Cadets (RAFACs)
Ref: 2023/12162
PDF, 718 KB, 5 pages
Information on RAF Regiment Profession training
Ref: 2023/12159
PDF, 324 KB, 2 pages
Rank information for RAF Survival Equipment Fitters
Ref: 2023/12040
PDF, 337 KB, 2 pages
Copy of Phase 2 EO Communications Electronics training at RAF Cosford and the training syllabus for Phase 2 EO Aerosystems
Ref: 2023/11309
PDF, 2.24 MB, 4 pages
MOD personnel on homeworking contracts
Ref: 2023/12769
PDF, 94.5 KB, 2 pages
Service personnel from Bedworth and Nuneaton lost post-WWII
Ref: 2023/13014
PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages
Service personnel that exceeded the annual allowance for pensions savings, and returned 'Form 15136L' and 'AFPS Form 17'
Ref: 2023/13034
PDF, 33.3 KB, 3 pages
Demographics of the Service Families Accommodation community
Ref: 2023/13095
PDF, 33.1 KB, 3 pages
UK Space Command appointment information
Ref: 2023/12607
PDF, 174 KB, 2 pages
Correspondence leading to RAF Dress Policy Steering Group allowing Commandant Air Cadets to wear 2* accoutreuments
Ref: 2023/12164
PDF, 746 KB, 16 pages
Correspondence relating to the Military Skills Sprint in the last 6 months
Ref: 2023/12341
PDF, 505 KB, 6 pages
Visual requirements for an Aircraft Technician (Mechanical) in the RAF
Ref: 2023/12574
PDF, 122 KB, 1 page
Intake of RAF Intelligence Officers in the last 3 financial years
Ref: 2023/12792
PDF, 123 KB, 1 page
Request for copies of RAF Air Cadet (RAFAC) documents and Training Orders
Ref: 2023/14080
PDF, 856 KB, 14 pages
MOD staff working remotely overseas in the last year
Ref: 2023/10882
PDF, 144 KB, 4 pages
Overpayments made to MOD employees in last 3 financial years, identified by Shared Servies Connected Ltd
Ref: 2023/12736
PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages
Longer Separation Allowance (LSA) queries received by the Pay and Personnel Casework & Complaint team
Ref: 2023/13593
PDF, 20.6 KB, 1 page
Correct method for wearing woolen wristlets
Ref: 2023/15121
PDF, 441 KB, 2 pages
Use of British Forces Post Office (BFPO) to operate a business
Ref: 2023/14839
PDF, 611 KB, 2 pages
Information for an ex-MOD Landrover
Ref: 2023/15273
PDF, 4.52 MB, 18 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 January 2024.