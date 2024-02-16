FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 February 2024

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 12 February 2024.

Ministry of Defence
16 February 2024

Mk 10 Landing Craft Utility (LCU) hull numbers

Ref: 2020/12537

PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy senior command appointments and direct reports

Ref: 2020/12677

PDF, 224 KB, 4 pages

Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Littoral Strike Groups with Executive Warrant Officers (EWOs) or Senior Enlisted Leaders (SELs)

Ref: 2020/12785

PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages

Further information on news release relating to Royal Navy appointments

Ref: 2020/12894

PDF, 149 KB, 2 pages

Markings on the Merlin Mk2 helicopter for scale models of HMS Monmouth and HMS Daring

Ref: 2020/13059

PDF, 185 KB, 2 pages

Career profiles for Medical Assistant Submariner MA(SM) and Naval Nurses in the Royal Navy

Ref: 2020/13417

PDF, 386 KB, 6 pages

Career information for Hydrography and Meteorology Specialists in the Royal Navy

Ref: FOI2020/13583

PDF, 445 KB, 6 pages

Career data for a Navy Aircraft Engineering Technician (Mechanical): 2013-2020

Ref: 2020/13860

PDF, 518 KB, 8 pages

Correct colours and their placement on the HMS Vanguard for a scale model

Ref: 2020/13999

PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Disbandment date for the 736 Naval Air Squadron for Hawk Tmk1/1a aircraft and the Royal Navy 1,790 hours annual flying task

Ref: 2020/14022

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Royal Marine Reserve (RMR) units processing civilian female entry

Ref: 2020/10453

PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to the appointment of a Royal Navy commodore

Ref: 2020/10676

PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to the appointment of 2 Royal Navy Brigadier

Ref: 2020/11221

PDF, 144 KB, 2 pages

Statistics for Hydrography and Meteorology Specialists within the Royal Navy: 2014-2019

Ref: 2020/11393

PDF, 401 KB, 6 pages

Quantity of Pagans and Wiccans in the Armed Forces

Ref: 2020/11445

PDF, 202 KB, 4 pages

Career profile for a Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Air Engineer Technician (AET)

Ref: 2020/11689

PDF, 339 KB, 6 pages

Royal Navy or Marines personnel in US-led RIMPAC 2020 exercise

Ref: 2020/11899

PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to the appointment and title of a Royal Navy commodore

Ref: 2020/12238

PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

Current contractors for HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane

Ref: 2020/12373

PDF, 214 KB, 4 pages

Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) intake: 2015-2020

Ref: 2020/12432

PDF, 174 KB, 4 pages

Number of days each Type 45 Destroyer warship has spent at home port

Ref: 2020/05499

PDF, 142 KB, 2 pages

HM ships or submarines transiting the Manchester ship canal: 2010-2020

Ref: 2020/05775

PDF, 169 KB, 4 pages

Information on the appointment of a Royal Navy commodore

Ref: 2020/05909

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Information on foreign military attendees on Royal Navy courses

Ref: 2020/06214

PDF, 262 KB, 4 pages

Information relating to 2 x Joint Warrior exercises

Ref: 2020/06836

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Dates of the Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2

Ref: 2020/06866

PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Data relating to individuals applying to join the Royal Marines: 2013-2020

Ref: 2020/09674

PDF, 198 KB, 2 pages

Career profile for a Royal Marine accountant

Ref: 2020/09700

PDF, 341 KB, 6 pages

Royal Navy senior officer appointments: 2020

Ref: 2020/09845

PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages

Royal Navy spending on recruitment advertising

Ref: 2020/10056

PDF, 194 KB, 4 pages

