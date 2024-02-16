FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 February 2024
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 12 February 2024.
Documents
Mk 10 Landing Craft Utility (LCU) hull numbers
Ref: 2020/12537
PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages
Royal Navy senior command appointments and direct reports
Ref: 2020/12677
PDF, 224 KB, 4 pages
Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Littoral Strike Groups with Executive Warrant Officers (EWOs) or Senior Enlisted Leaders (SELs)
Ref: 2020/12785
PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages
Further information on news release relating to Royal Navy appointments
Ref: 2020/12894
PDF, 149 KB, 2 pages
Markings on the Merlin Mk2 helicopter for scale models of HMS Monmouth and HMS Daring
Ref: 2020/13059
PDF, 185 KB, 2 pages
Career profiles for Medical Assistant Submariner MA(SM) and Naval Nurses in the Royal Navy
Ref: 2020/13417
PDF, 386 KB, 6 pages
Career information for Hydrography and Meteorology Specialists in the Royal Navy
Ref: FOI2020/13583
PDF, 445 KB, 6 pages
Career data for a Navy Aircraft Engineering Technician (Mechanical): 2013-2020
Ref: 2020/13860
PDF, 518 KB, 8 pages
Correct colours and their placement on the HMS Vanguard for a scale model
Ref: 2020/13999
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
Disbandment date for the 736 Naval Air Squadron for Hawk Tmk1/1a aircraft and the Royal Navy 1,790 hours annual flying task
Ref: 2020/14022
PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Royal Marine Reserve (RMR) units processing civilian female entry
Ref: 2020/10453
PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Information relating to the appointment of a Royal Navy commodore
Ref: 2020/10676
PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Information relating to the appointment of 2 Royal Navy Brigadier
Ref: 2020/11221
PDF, 144 KB, 2 pages
Statistics for Hydrography and Meteorology Specialists within the Royal Navy: 2014-2019
Ref: 2020/11393
PDF, 401 KB, 6 pages
Quantity of Pagans and Wiccans in the Armed Forces
Ref: 2020/11445
PDF, 202 KB, 4 pages
Career profile for a Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Air Engineer Technician (AET)
Ref: 2020/11689
PDF, 339 KB, 6 pages
Royal Navy or Marines personnel in US-led RIMPAC 2020 exercise
Ref: 2020/11899
PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
Information relating to the appointment and title of a Royal Navy commodore
Ref: 2020/12238
PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages
Current contractors for HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane
Ref: 2020/12373
PDF, 214 KB, 4 pages
Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) intake: 2015-2020
Ref: 2020/12432
PDF, 174 KB, 4 pages
Number of days each Type 45 Destroyer warship has spent at home port
Ref: 2020/05499
PDF, 142 KB, 2 pages
HM ships or submarines transiting the Manchester ship canal: 2010-2020
Ref: 2020/05775
PDF, 169 KB, 4 pages
Information on the appointment of a Royal Navy commodore
Ref: 2020/05909
PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Information on foreign military attendees on Royal Navy courses
Ref: 2020/06214
PDF, 262 KB, 4 pages
Information relating to 2 x Joint Warrior exercises
Ref: 2020/06836
PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Dates of the Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2
Ref: 2020/06866
PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Data relating to individuals applying to join the Royal Marines: 2013-2020
Ref: 2020/09674
PDF, 198 KB, 2 pages
Career profile for a Royal Marine accountant
Ref: 2020/09700
PDF, 341 KB, 6 pages
Royal Navy senior officer appointments: 2020
Ref: 2020/09845
PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages
Royal Navy spending on recruitment advertising
Ref: 2020/10056
PDF, 194 KB, 4 pages
Details
