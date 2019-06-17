Notice

Flood risk management plans: Strategic Environmental Assessments advertisement

The Environment Agency will be carrying out Strategic Environmental Assessments for the review of flood risk management plans.

Published 17 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England, Scotland, and Wales

The Environment Agency advertises its intention to undertake Strategic Environmental Assessments.

The advertisement explains:

  • why the Strategic Environmental Assessments are being done
  • which flood risk management plans are being reviewed
  • how to find out more about the Strategic Environmental Assessments and the flood risk management plan review
