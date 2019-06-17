Notice
Flood risk management plans: Strategic Environmental Assessments advertisement
The Environment Agency will be carrying out Strategic Environmental Assessments for the review of flood risk management plans.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency advertises its intention to undertake Strategic Environmental Assessments.
The advertisement explains:
- why the Strategic Environmental Assessments are being done
- which flood risk management plans are being reviewed
- how to find out more about the Strategic Environmental Assessments and the flood risk management plan review
Published 17 June 2019