Fleming Fund annual review: 2019
Annual review of the Fleming Fund’s activity against plans between January and December 2019.
The Fleming Fund annual review for 2018 to 2019 covers:
- project management
- finance
- external engagement
- theory of change
- monitoring, evaluation and learning
- diversity and sustainability
The Fleming Fund is an investment by the UK government of up to £265 million of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to tackle the growing global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through the Department of Health and Social Care.
Fleming Fund helps low and middle-income countries tackle AMR. The fund aims to to improve the surveillance of AMR and generate relevant data that is shared nationally and globally.