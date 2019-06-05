Transparency data

FCO Services spend over £25,000, May 2019

FCO Services spend in the UK for transactions totalling over £25,000 by month.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
FCO Services

Documents

Details

The government is committed to publishing departmental spend over £25,000 as part of its commitment to transparency and open government.

This is the FCO Services spend in the UK for transactions totalling over £25,000 published by month. We have published our spend in line with Cabinet Office guidelines which allow for data protection of individuals and security constraints.

