Transparency data
FCO counter fraud losses, April 2018 to March 2019
The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) publishes annual data on the fraud cases that it investigated in the previous financial year.
Documents
Details
Following the Public Accounts Committee hearing in March 2017, and to aid transparency, the FCO publishes information on the fraud cases that it investigated in the previous financial year.
This page provides details of fraud cases for April 2018 to March 2019. These amounts are included in the FCO annual accounts but may not be shown separately.
See also the FCO counter-fraud data for 2017 to 2018.
If you have concerns about fraud in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, you can report them in confidence to the Department’s Head of Counter Fraud on 07771 573944 or Jon.Heath@fco.gov.uk.