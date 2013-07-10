Explosives storage and transport committee (ESTC) Standard No. 6
Requirements for the commissioning, inspection, testing and maintenance of works for explosives facilities in the Ministry of Defence.
‘ESTC Standard No. 6: part 1: electrical’ was superseded by ‘TS 2023-03 Electrical Requirements for the Initial Verification, Periodic Inspection and Testing of Explosives Facilities on the MOD Estate.’
Explosives storage and transport committee Standard No. 6 is the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) requirements for commissioning, inspection, testing and maintenance of works for explosives facilities in accordance with JSP 482 chapter 8.
Updates to this page
-
Removed: 'ESTC Standard No. 6: part 1: electrical' which is superseded by 'TS 2023-03 Electrical Requirements for the Initial Verification, Periodic Inspection and Testing of Explosives Facilities on the MOD Estate.'
-
Added ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering inspections: amendment 1 appendix G.
-
Added updated Schedules 1 and 2 revision 3.
-
Added updated files for ESTC Std 6 Part 2 BCE Schedule 2 Site Issue 2 and ESTC Std 6 Part 2 BCE Schedule 1 Buildings Issue 2.
-
Added new documents and schedules
-
First published.