Explosives storage and transport committee (ESTC) Standard No. 6

Requirements for the commissioning, inspection, testing and maintenance of works for explosives facilities in the Ministry of Defence.

Ministry of Defence
10 July 2013
31 July 2025

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering inspections: March 2011

PDF, 1.33 MB, 208 pages

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering inspections: amendment 1 appendix G July 2015

PDF, 138 KB, 6 pages

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering change proposal form (revision A)

PDF, 20.9 KB, 2 pages

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering schedule 1 (revision 3)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.13 MB

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering schedule 2 (revision 3)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.24 MB

MOD Form 2200: log book front cover sheet

MS Word Document, 63.5 KB

MOD Form 2201: initial verfication certificate

MS Word Document, 154 KB

MOD Form 2202: minor installation works certificate

MS Word Document, 144 KB

MOD Form 2203: periodic installation condition report

MS Word Document, 138 KB

MOD Form 2204: electrical supply characteristics

MS Word Document, 125 KB

MOD Form 2205: schedule inspections (for new installations only)

MS Word Document, 169 KB

MOD Form 2206: electrical installation periodic visual inspection record sheets

MS Word Document, 304 KB

MOD Form 2207: visual, close and detaiIed inspections specific to category A, B and DSEAR (Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations) zones

MS Word Document, 917 KB

MOD Form 2208: generic schedule of electrical installation test results

MS Word Document, 388 KB

MOD Form 2209: lightning protection systems

MS Word Document, 289 KB

MOD Form 2210: conducting and anti-static floors record sheet

MS Word Document, 196 KB

MOD Form 2211: electrical inspection status

MS Word Document, 116 KB

MOD Form 2212: RCD (residual current device) functional checks

MS Word Document, 131 KB

ESTC Standard No. 6: part 1: electrical’ was superseded by ‘TS 2023-03 Electrical Requirements for the Initial Verification, Periodic Inspection and Testing of Explosives Facilities on the MOD Estate.’

Explosives storage and transport committee Standard No. 6 is the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) requirements for commissioning, inspection, testing and maintenance of works for explosives facilities in accordance with JSP 482 chapter 8.

  1. Removed: 'ESTC Standard No. 6: part 1: electrical' which is superseded by 'TS 2023-03 Electrical Requirements for the Initial Verification, Periodic Inspection and Testing of Explosives Facilities on the MOD Estate.'

  2. Added ESTC Standard No. 6: part 2 Building and Civil Engineering inspections: amendment 1 appendix G.

  3. Added updated Schedules 1 and 2 revision 3.

  4. Added updated files for ESTC Std 6 Part 2 BCE Schedule 2 Site Issue 2 and ESTC Std 6 Part 2 BCE Schedule 1 Buildings Issue 2.

  5. Added new documents and schedules

  6. First published.

