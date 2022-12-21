Guidance

Expiry date of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) antiviral medication extended

Information for patients who have been prescribed Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir 150mg and ritonavir 100mg) film-coated tablets COVID-19 antiviral medication.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
21 December 2022

Documents

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir 150mg and ritonavir 100mg) film-coated tablets expiry date extended

HTML

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and pharmaceutical company Pfizer have extended the shelf life of specified batches of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir 150mg and ritonavir 100mg) film-coated tablets.

Some expiry dates have been extended following assessment by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Published 21 December 2022