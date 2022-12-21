Expiry date of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) antiviral medication extended
Information for patients who have been prescribed Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir 150mg and ritonavir 100mg) film-coated tablets COVID-19 antiviral medication.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and pharmaceutical company Pfizer have extended the shelf life of specified batches of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir 150mg and ritonavir 100mg) film-coated tablets.
Some expiry dates have been extended following assessment by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).