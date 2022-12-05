Expiry date of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) antiviral medication extended
Information for patients who have been prescribed Lagevrio (molnupiravir), the COVID-19 oral antiviral medication.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and pharmaceutical company MSD have extended the shelf life of specified batches of Lagevrio® (molnupiravir) 200mg hard capsules.
Some expiry dates have been extended to 30 months from 18 or 24 months following assessment by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).