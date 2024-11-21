Evidence on costs associated with NHS-funded nursing care in 2023
A breakdown of the costs to care homes of providing NHS-funded nursing care in April and October 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document sets out our approach to data collection and analysis of the costs to care homes of providing NHS-funded nursing care, and provides a breakdown of these costs in April and October 2023.
The NHS-funded nursing care rate is the contribution provided by the NHS to care homes with nursing to support the provision of care by a registered nurse.
This evidence was used to inform the setting of the 2024 to 2025 NHS-funded nursing care rate.
This publication is aimed at the adult social care sector, such as care homes with nursing, as well as the general public.