Evidence on costs associated with NHS-funded nursing care in 2023

This document sets out our approach to data collection and analysis of the costs to care homes of providing NHS-funded nursing care, and provides a breakdown of these costs in April and October 2023.

The NHS-funded nursing care rate is the contribution provided by the NHS to care homes with nursing to support the provision of care by a registered nurse.

This evidence was used to inform the setting of the 2024 to 2025 NHS-funded nursing care rate.

This publication is aimed at the adult social care sector, such as care homes with nursing, as well as the general public.