Evaluation of the Grant to Streamline Local Authority Adult Social Care Assessments
Evaluation findings for the £27 million grant allocated to local authorities in 2022 to 2023 to digitise and streamline adult social care assessment processes.
Applies to England
This research was commissioned under the previous government (11 May 2010 to 5 July 2024) and therefore does not reflect the policies of the current government. The views expressed are the authors’ and do not necessarily reflect those of the government.
The Department of Health and Social Care commissioned Ipsos to lead an evaluation of a £27 million grant for local authorities to support them to digitise and streamline their adult social care assessment processes.
This report summarises the findings from the evaluation on:
the use of the grant
how the grant was spent
prioritisation of the grant and reasons why
outputs and outcomes of the grant
how the grant funding has enabled the streamlining of adult social care assessments
The report contains 7 local authority case studies demonstrating the different ways individual local authorities have used the grant.