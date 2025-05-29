Evaluation of the Better Care Fund Support Programme 2023 to 2025
Findings of the evaluation of the 2023 to 2025 BCF Support Programme, which supports local areas to commission and deliver integrated health and care services.
The Department of Health and Social Care commissioned Ipsos UK, in partnership with the Institute of Public Care at Oxford Brookes University, to conduct an evaluation of the Better Care Fund (BCF) Support Programme 2023 to 2025.
This evaluation explores local authorities’ perceptions of:
- the design and delivery of the BCF Support Programme
- the enablers and barriers to effective implementation of changes identified through support
- elements of ‘good practice’ and how this ‘good practice’ can be further strengthened across the support programme
- the outcomes generated by the BCF Support Programme to date
- whether the support has improved:
- collaboration and joint partnership working across health, social care and housing
- person-centred outcomes for care users
- discharge arrangements and performance
- non-discharge aspects of integrated working and transformation