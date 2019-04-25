Guidance

European Social Fund online full applications

Guidance and forms to apply for funding through the European Social Fund online full application process.

Published 25 April 2019
Last updated 21 May 2019 — see all updates
Department for Work and Pensions

ESF online full application guidance

PDF, 1.7MB, 100 pages

ESF financial annex: simplified

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 599KB

ESF granular budget sample template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 640KB

ESF indicator annex

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 84.9KB

ESF CFO online full application guidance

PDF, 1.7MB, 99 pages

Unless you are a Co-Financing Organisation (CFO) your application for European Social Fund (ESF) funding through the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) Growth Programme should only be made in response to an open call opportunity.

View European Social Fund open calls and apply online.

These documents only relate to the European Social Fund (ESF) open calls published from the 29 April 2019.

The full application must be completed by using the ECLAIMS IT system and must be submitted by the ESF managing authority call deadline.

Please do not use the ECLAIMS IT system to access or apply against the European Regional Development Fund calls. The online application process is for ESF funding only.

Read more information on the European Structural and Investment Funds.

  1. Added ESF CFO online full application guidance.
  2. ESF Online Full Application Guidance - amended. Section 5.16 - minor corrections to the wording and ordering of questions relating to the ‘Control – Governance Screen’ to align with the correct wording and order in the live ECLAIMS IT system.
  3. First published.