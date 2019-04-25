Guidance
European Social Fund online full applications
Guidance and forms to apply for funding through the European Social Fund online full application process.
Unless you are a Co-Financing Organisation (CFO) your application for European Social Fund (ESF) funding through the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) Growth Programme should only be made in response to an open call opportunity.
View European Social Fund open calls and apply online.
These documents only relate to the European Social Fund (ESF) open calls published from the 29 April 2019.
The full application must be completed by using the ECLAIMS IT system and must be submitted by the ESF managing authority call deadline.
Please do not use the ECLAIMS IT system to access or apply against the European Regional Development Fund calls. The online application process is for ESF funding only.
Read more information on the European Structural and Investment Funds.
