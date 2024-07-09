European Political Community meeting 2024: event sustainability
Event sustainability is at the core of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office plans for hosting the European Political Community (EPC) meeting.
Documents
Details
The FCDO is working to achieve ISO 20121 event sustainability certification, which addresses all aspects of sustainability for this event. This includes social value, waste management, supply chain management and legacy.
As host of the EPC, the UK government will offset all carbon emissions associated with running the event to achieve carbon neutrality. This will be validated using the PAS 2060 carbon neutrality standard.