ESFA assurance work on post-16 funding

ESFA’s Provider Market Oversight Assurance Team have completed their annual programme of assurance work on post-16 funding claimed by providers on the following programmes:

16 to 19 study programmes

apprenticeships

adult education budget (AEB)

Advanced Learner Loans

European Social Funding (ESF)

The report shares details of common issues arising from the programme of reviews relating to 2017 to 2018 funding year.

We are publishing this assurance work to raise awareness with providers and improve compliance with the relevant funding rules.