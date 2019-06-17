Decision

Erry Transport Limited

Decision of the Deputy Traffic Commissioner on Erry Transport Limited

Published 17 June 2019
From:
Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain

Documents

Written Decision

PDF, 133KB, 5 pages

Details

The Deputy Traffic Commissioner made orders to:

  • curtail the operator licence to 3 vehicles for a period of 21 consecutive days to be served by 30 June 2019 and the dates for reduction to be notified to the Traffic Commissioner within 14 days
  • apply an undertaking for an audit of the transport operation to be carried out as detailed in the written decision
  • defer for consideration the variation application to increase the number of authorised vehicles on the operator’s licence

The decision was made on 17 May 2019

Published 17 June 2019