Erry Transport Limited
Decision of the Deputy Traffic Commissioner on Erry Transport Limited
The Deputy Traffic Commissioner made orders to:
- curtail the operator licence to 3 vehicles for a period of 21 consecutive days to be served by 30 June 2019 and the dates for reduction to be notified to the Traffic Commissioner within 14 days
- apply an undertaking for an audit of the transport operation to be carried out as detailed in the written decision
- defer for consideration the variation application to increase the number of authorised vehicles on the operator’s licence
The decision was made on 17 May 2019
Published 17 June 2019